Ellis wins Champion Puppy final at Angle Park

RHYNSTONE Teddy has earmarked himself as a greyhound to watch after taking out the Champion Puppy final at Angle Park on Thursday night.

An outstanding line up of young chasers line up, with trainer Paula Hearnden qualifying half the field for the prestigious event, with the Peter Jovanovic-trained Cairnlea Gump, favourite Rhystone Teddy, Long Gully Pete and Cooper Scooper in the market.

The race began with Long Gully Helen spearing to the front from box 4 closely followed by kennel mate Long Gully Pete and Cairnlea Gump, who was pushing up on the inside.

Rhynstone Teddy, the $2.40 favourite, was average away and lobbed midfield while Cooper Scooper bombed the start and was back last early.

As the greyhounds raced down the back straight Long Gully Helen was still giving plenty of cheek but was coming under pressure from her rivals while both Rhynstone Teddy and Cooper Scooper began to make ground.

As heads turned for home Long Gully Pete ($4.40) had got the better of his kennel mate and ran to the front looking all over the winner with Cairnlea Gump in hot pursuit while Rhynstone Teddy moved to the outside and began to sprout wings.

As the top line up of young chasers charged to the finish line Rhynstone Teddy bloused Long Gully Pete right on the line in a stirring finish to win by a head in a solid 30.15.

Long Gully Pete was brave in defeat while Cairnlea Gump was close up in third. Cooper Scooper was an eye catching performance in making up many lengths over the final 200m to finish in fourth position only 3 ½ lengths away from the winner.

Rhynstone Teddy is by Paw Licking out of Pearls’ Bonnie and was locally bred by Paul Bodsworth. He is owned and trained by Stuart Ellis giving Stuart one of his biggest wins of his career. Rhynstone Teddy has now won 4 races from his 6 lifetime starts including 1 minor placing and prizemoney of just over $11,000.