Falcon’s Fury wins 2017 Group 2 Cyril Rowe Cup

FALCON’S Fury produced a sensational run to score an all-the-way victory in Saturday night’s Group 2 Cyril Rowe Cup (472m) at Bulli.

Jumping from box two, the black dog went stride for stride with Pedro Cerrano (box one) in the early stages before putting the paw to the floor in the run to the turn, carving across to take up the front spot.

Behind the leader it was a keenly contested affair, with El Magnifico (box three) trying to hold his spot behind the leading duo as Barking Bad (box three) crossed from out wide to sit in third position.

Swinging into the home straight, Falcon’s Fury hit the accelerator, surging clear of his opponents to score by three lengths over a fast finishing Barking Bad in 26.12.

Pedro Cerrano was far from disgraced when placing third, with El Magnifico rounding out the exotics in fourth.

Falcon’s Fury has now won 14 of his 20 starts with an additional four minor placings, with his career earnings now in excess of $91,000.

The son of Fabregas and Janderra’s Fury, trained and owned by Paul Braddon, has been knocking on the door of a feature win for quite some time, having finished third in the Group 1 Paws of Thunder last month.