Greyhound racing best bets and top bookie odds December 14, 2017

Greyhound tips for Thursday

PLENTY of good racing on tonight so we have been studying the form to bring you the best bets of the day.

Greyhound racing best bets Thursday December 14, 2017

Maitland R4 No. 1 Kash Kade: Far from disgraced last start when placed in fast time over 400m. Probably better suited over more ground, but if he can use the draw and hold his spot on the fence around the first turn he will be hard to beat. Capable of running 22.30 or better with clear running and I doubt any of these will be able to match him if he finds room to move.

Maitland R8 No. 4 El Magnifico: Better than his most recent form reads and he should relish being away from Wentworth Park for a change. A freak talent on his night and he finds himself in a race with little genuine pace. A few of these are smart types, but El Magnifico is the class runner which is capable of breaking 25 seconds. If he can find the front I doubt they’ll catch him.

Angle Park R7 No.1 Cairnlea Kenny: Clearly the race of the night at Angle Park and Cairnlea Kenny looks beautifully drawn to continue his brilliant run of form. Will be giving them a start, but if he can hold his spot on the fence and balance up I expect him to be too good for them here.

Sandown Park R5 No.1 Not Available: Returned to the winner’s list at Wentworth Park last start when winning in a fast 29.93. He should have derived plenty of confidence from that run and he returns to Sandown Park and has come up with an inside draw which is a rarity for him. Not the fastest into stride, but he gets his chance from the inside and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him come out and run around the 29.30 mark here.

