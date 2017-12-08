Greyhound racing free tips and top odds for NSW, WA & VIC Dec 7

WE are back with some more tips to try and get your weekend started in winning fashion.

A few of our selections are at Richmond where some top class youngsters will go around across the 11-race card, but we have also picked some standouts at other meetings around the country.

If you are having a bet tonight, be sure to sign up and claim your free bet bonuses available to readers of Australian Racing Greyhound which will give you some extra bang for your betting buck.

A multi with all of our selections tonight is around 10/1 (with Bolt Like Bekim for the place) so even though a couple of our tips are skinny odds you can still find a bit of value.

Greyhound racing best bets December 8, 2017

Bendigo R5 No.8 Fully Loaded: Has shown ability from day one and has won 10 of his 15 starts to date. Better that some of his recent runs indicate where he has missed the start and found bother. Better drawn tonight in the pink – he should have plenty of time to muster and he looks capable of breaking the 24 second barrier which will make him hard to beat.

Richmond R4 No.6 Big Bang Tears: This bloke is always a bit of a risk because he can be a slow beginner, but he has a massive motor and with even luck he should be winning. Runs into some handy dogs in this race, but is suited by the big open Richmond circuit.

richmond - Race 4 direct electrical xmas gift ht1 Track Conditions: TBA direct electrical xmas gif 535m win

place Free bet amount --> NA $300 $500 $150 $501 $$80 £30 Best odds bet bet bet bet bet bet bet 1 Rudianos 23 3.6 17 bet - bet 21 bet 3 bet - bet - bet 23 bet 3.5 bet 20 bet - bet 23 bet - bet 21 bet 3.6 bet 2 Blue Moon Rising 5.5 1.5 5.5 bet - bet 5 bet 1.5 bet - bet - bet 5 bet 1.5 bet 5.5 bet - bet 5 bet - bet 5 bet 1.3 bet 3 Prying Eyes 19 3.1 17 bet - bet 16 bet 2.7 bet - bet - bet 19 bet 3.1 bet 16 bet - bet 16 bet - bet 16 bet 3 bet 4 Set In Black 41 5 41 bet - bet 34 bet 4 bet - bet - bet 34 bet 4.6 bet 31 bet - bet 34 bet - bet 34 bet 5 bet 5 Charlm Legend 11 2.3 9 bet - bet 11 bet 2.2 bet - bet - bet 11 bet 2.2 bet 10 bet - bet 11 bet - bet 11 bet 2.3 bet 6 Big Bang Tears 1.7 1.1 1.7 bet - bet 1.7 bet 1.1 bet - bet - bet 1.6 bet 1.1 bet 1.7 bet - bet 1.6 bet - bet 1.6 bet 1.1 bet 7 Running Plunder 41 5.2 41 bet - bet 41 bet 4.4 bet - bet - bet 41 bet 5.2 bet 35 bet - bet 41 bet - bet 34 bet 5 bet 8 Only Want Mum 7.5 1.8 7.5 bet - bet 7 bet 1.8 bet - bet - bet 7 bet 1.8 bet 7 bet - bet 7 bet - bet 6.5 bet 1.6 bet 9 Triple Crown Bea 0 0 - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet 10 Lofty Larrikan 0 0 - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet

Richmond R6 No.6 Bolt Like Bekim: Steps up in class but his last start win at Maitland was very impressive and it looks like he will relish the extra journey. Obviously he has to do everything right from box six, but at close to double figure odds he is worth an each-way or place bet.

richmond - Race 6 ladbrokes odds boost series ht1 Track Conditions: TBA ladbrokes odds boost serie 618m win

place Free bet amount --> NA $300 $500 $150 $501 $$80 £30 Best odds bet bet bet bet bet bet bet 1 Like Zeus 13 2.4 13 bet - bet 13 bet 2.4 bet - bet - bet 13 bet 2.4 bet 12 bet - bet 12 bet - bet 12 bet 2.3 bet 2 Summer Gun 61 7.5 51 bet - bet 61 bet 5.5 bet - bet - bet 61 bet 6.9 bet 51 bet - bet 61 bet - bet 51 bet 7.5 bet 3 Egyptian Pirate 3.2 1.3 2.7 bet - bet 3.1 bet 1.2 bet - bet - bet 3.2 bet 1.3 bet 3.1 bet - bet 3.1 bet - bet 3.1 bet 1.2 bet 4 Starzsa Smiling 9.5 2 8 bet - bet 9 bet 2 bet - bet - bet 9 bet 2 bet 9.5 bet - bet 9 bet - bet 9 bet 2 bet 5 Royal Temptress 41 5.1 31 bet - bet 34 bet 4 bet - bet - bet 41 bet 5.1 bet 35 bet - bet 41 bet - bet 34 bet 4.8 bet 6 Bolt Like Bekim 9 2 8 bet - bet 8 bet 1.9 bet - bet - bet 9 bet 2 bet 8 bet - bet 8 bet - bet 8 bet 1.8 bet 7 Zagati 2.3 1.1 2.3 bet - bet 2.1 bet 1.1 bet - bet - bet 1.9 bet 1.1 bet 2.1 bet - bet 2 bet - bet 2 bet 1.1 bet 8 Stagecoach Mary 51 6 51 bet - bet 51 bet 5 bet - bet - bet 51 bet 6 bet 46 bet - bet 51 bet - bet 41 bet 5.5 bet 9 Magic Bullet 0 0 - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet - bet

Mandurah R5 No.2 Desert Rampage: The Chris Halse trained greyhound is the King of the 405m distance at Mandurah having won 22 of his 34 starts over the track and trip. He loves an inside draw and has good early speed – he should have no trouble finding the front here and I expect him to be too good.