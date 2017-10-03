Greyhound racing meets craps casino game at Gosford and Warragul

LOVE betting on greyhound racing? Love the thrill and excitement of playing at a casino? If you answered yes, then online bookie William Hill has a promotion which will really get your motor going.

Tonight, when you place a single fixed odds win bet at either Warragul or Gosford greyhounds, you will automatically be eligible for the new ‘Craps’ promo, which is exclusive to William Hill customers.

If your selected greyhound wins, and the sum of the box numbers which finish second and third is equal to a number between seven and 11 inclusive, you will receive the equivalent of your stake in William Hill Rewards Points.

For example, say you place a $20-win bet on Gosford greyhounds race two number six – and the first three past the post are numbers six, five and four – you win because five plus four (the numbers of the minor place getters) = nine!

It’s the closest you can get to playing your favourite dice game whilst having a punt on the dish-lickers!

In addition to your regular winnings for backing the six, you would also receive 800 William Hill Reward Points – the equivalent for a $20 stake.

The offer is available to Australian residents, excluding those from SA and non-eligible clients, and is not available using bonus bets.

Importantly, punters can only place a single bet in each race – multi bets are not available as a part of this promotion – with a maximum stake of $25 (1000 points) for each race.

Gosford greyhounds – best bets – October 3

Race 2: Lochinvar Sheike (2) is no superstar but this is a very steady race and she gets her chance tonight from a soft draw.

Race 7: Riley Tokaam (3) is a high class sprinter and he gives every indication he will relish a step up in trip tonight. Needs luck early but if he avoids trouble he will take some beating.

Race 9: Umatilla (4) has been beginning slowly although he finds himself in a race devoid of early pace tonight so he gets his chance. Last start Wentworth Park winner in slow time but capable of fast times when he gets clear room.

Warragul greyhounds – best bets – October 3

Race 2: Zipping Mulga (3) broke her maiden in flying time at Sale before a luckless run last start. Looks hard to beat.

Race 6: Zipping Hawk (8) boxed beautifully out wide on the track. Can muster pace and burn them off mid race.

Race 9: Burn Like Fire (8) will be short odds but appears a moral.