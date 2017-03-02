Group 1 Australian Cup & Super Stayers tips & betting preview

GREYHOUND racing doesn’t get any better than this Saturday night at The Meadows featuring two group 1 finals, the Australian Cup (525m) and Australian Super Stayers (725m).

Both events are packed with quality, with the greyhounds engaged in both finals having won a combined total of 256 races for a mind boggling sum of $2.2 million in prize money.

The first of the features to jump will be the Australian Super Stayers where powerhouse chaser Burn One Down will be aiming to make it five on the trot.

The son of Buck Fever and Fancy Jaffa recently won the Group 1 Zoom Top over the track and trip and will start a short-priced favourite despite being drawn poorly in box six.

Meanwhile, in the $250,000 Australian Cup, Lightning Frank is the punter’s pick after his slick 29.53 heat win. The Matt Wright-trained dog will take his group 1 tally to three if he is successful in the decider, having already won the Group 1 Temlee and the Group 1 Silver Chief Classic at The Meadows.

There is also a great support card of racing featuring the final of the Group 3 Vic Breeders Maiden (525m) where Trixta Rox will be the one to beat after two sub-30 victories in her heat and semi-final.

Group 1 Australian Super Stayers – race six – 8:38pm

It is hard to go past Burn One Down (6) who comes into the race having won four in a row including the Group 1 Zoom Top two starts back. The Jason Thompson-trained greyhound excels at this venue where he has won nine of his 10 starts with a personal best of 41.98. If he can reproduce a similar performance he will be winning this race by a long way, although he will have to avoid congestion in the early stages.

Teddy Monelli (5) looks destined to be the pacemaker and he was far from disgraced when finishing second to Burn One Down in his heat. Based on times he is the second fastest qualifier for the race and should improve here after a couple of runs at the track. Being a leader, if there is any trouble behind him then he is more than capable pinching this race on the bunny.

It’s A Fling (2) looked good when winning her qualifier in 42.58 and she should be well boxed in the two. If she can sit just behind the pace she is strong enough to finish over the top of the leaders and can capitalise if the favourite gets caught up in traffic.

Trip To Eden (3) is a kennel mate to the favourite and is another runner which will probably position himself just behind the leaders. A repeat of his 42.54 heat win should see him finish in the money with any luck.

Azurite (7) is another frontrunner and can feature in the exotics if she brings her best.

Suggested bet: Quinella bet on Burn One Down (6) and Teddy Monelli (5).

Group 1 Australian Cup – race eight – 9:42pm

Lightning Frank (3) has been faultless at his past two runs and he is boxed to claim his third group 1 win on Saturday night. He loves The Meadows where he has won six from nine, five of which have been in sub-30 second time. The only thing that will beat him is himself as he can miss the start at times, although there is not a huge amount of pace around him so even if he comes out with the rest of them he should be able to push up to take the front by the time the field reaches the first turn.

Eminent Reality (1) was explosive in his qualifier, recording 29.60 for trainer Kel Greenough. The inside draw should be a major advantage – if he can hold his spot on the fence in the early stages he should be finishing off the race strongly and if he is within a couple of lengths of the leader down the back he will definitely make the run to the line exciting.

Aston Bolero (7) is normally a fast beginner and if the favourite misses the kick he will be carving across to take the early lead. He does get a bit tired in the run to the line but is capable of breaking 30 which will see him feature in the finish.

Blazin’ Bomber (5) is a beast, but once again he has drawn poorly in a big final. The 26-time winner ran 29.74 in his heat which is flying, but he is going to need a fair bit of luck from the squeeze box.

Suggested bet: WIN bet on Lightning Frank at $2.25 with Bet365