Group 3 Top Cat Video Cup tips & Saturday’s best bets Sep 30 2017

greyhound tips

MOST of the spotlight will be on the AFL, NRL and horse racing features over the long weekend, but greyhound racing fans also have plenty to look forward to including the final of the Group 3 Top Cat Video Cup (725m) at The Meadows on Saturday.

The staying feature, worth $25,000 to winning connections, will see the clash of champion greyhounds Fanta Bale (David Bale x Ucme Typhoon Aug ’14) and Burn One Down (Buck Fever x Fancy Jaffa Jan ’14) which will jump from boxes three and eight respectively.

Rob Britton, who trains six-time group 1 winner Fanta Bale, told Australian Racing Greyhound his superstar is ready for the challenge after recording a best of night 42.41 in her heat.

“Box three is good – with her she just needs a clear run out of the boxes. If she can get 10m of clear galloping room she seems to get to the front of into second and from there she gives it all she has,” he said.

“She is at the top of her game at the moment, but I never underestimate Burn One Down as he is a very good dog and I do believe The Meadows is the toughest staying assignment – there is no room for the weak.”

Jason Thompson, who trains Burn One Down with his wife Seona, said his charge is also primed for the feature following his 42.50 heat win.

“He is getting towards the end of his career, but he is still racing very well and we are very happy with him heading into the final,” Thompson said.

“He has drawn well on Saturday night and he loves The Meadows, although he will find it very hard to beat Fanta Bale as she is absolutely flying.”

Fancy a bet on the greyhounds tonight? Below Australian Racing Greyhound has previewed the final of the Top Cat Video Cup as well as some of our other best bets across the country.

To take full advantage of our selections, be sure to claim your free bet offers to give you some extra bang for your buck.

It’s hard to go past Fanta Bale. She is flying at the moment and she is well drawn in box three to bounce straight to the front and lead all the way. Every start she has over the ‘half-mile’ she seems to be getting stronger and she should have derived plenty of benefit from her heat win last week which was her first race since September 2.

Burn One Down is the obvious threat. He is boxed beautifully out wide and he has won 12 of his 15 starts over this track and trip. He generally comes from behind and relies on luck, but if he happened to find clear room and get within four or five lengths of Fanta Bale down the back she would struggle to hold him out in the run to the line.

Cadalora (Spring Gun x Reimburst Jun ’14) Is boxed to run a cheeky race and it would be no surprise to see him lead Fanta Bale early. Struggles to run out a genuine 700 but should be in the mix for a long way.

Packey Keeping (Bekim Bale x Kim Keeping May ’15) is drawn poorly but has been racing in excellent fashion – will be out the back early but can flash home and into a minor placing.

Tips: 3 – 8 – 1 – 5

Bonnie Beauty (Cosmic Rumble x Come On Luann May ’15) is racing in great form and was a big winner here last start in 29.98. She has the pace to put herself in a prominent position early and she is very strong in the closing stages. Went 29.75 here a few weeks ago and a repeat of that effort will see her winning by a long way.

Chasin’ Crackers (Fabregas x Lady Arko Aug ’15) has won his past two over 595m at Sandown in quick time and looks well drawn in box two. If he can find the front early he will be carving out some slick sectionals in front which will make it hard for his rivals to go past him.

Paua To Rush (Barcia Bale x Paua To Terrify Mar ’14) is beautifully drawn in box one and is better than what his form reads. Beaten narrowly here last start and is well drawn to go one better tonight.

One of his main rivals appears to be Full Of Rust (Barcia Bale x Idelle Bale Jun ’14) which can be a bit hit or miss, but he loves box eight and he is super strong. If he can get across he should make it an interesting race for the favourite and might be bit of value for the quinella or exacta.

Moment To Rumba (Mogambo x Sharon Monelli Apr ’15) is probably better suited out wide, but she has been in great form recently, finishing second at her past four starts over this track and trip. This is a big drop in class for her and she only needs to repeat her 42.15 personal best from four weeks back to win.

