Dawn Mini captures time honours in 2017 Ladies Bracelet heats

DAWN Mini will be aiming to secure her first group victory at start 114 in next week’s Group 3 Ladies Bracelet (520m) at Wentworth Park after claiming time honours in her heat of the $25,000 series on Saturday night.

Stepping from box one in the opening qualifier of the night, the Keith Pedrana-trained bitch clocked a slick 5.46 to the first mark, taking the lead in the charge to the line on the first occasion.

Down the back, Dawn Mini was a narrow leader over Stilton Spice (box three) and Bold Opal (box five) which both loomed as threats, however approaching the home turn Dawn Mini slipped into top gear, racing clear to score by five lengths.

A daughter of Brett Lee and Songar Mini Mag, Dawn Mini has now won 16 races – with her time of 30.00 the fastest she has recorded in 54 starts over the track and trip at Wentworth Park.

Bold Opal ran on well for second and will also progress through to the final for trainer Beverley Sloan.

The second heat was an exciting race, with Mark Bell’s Nana Road (box eight) exploding from the traps to take the early lead.

Slotting straight in behind her was She’s Grand (box six) which was giving the leader four lengths entering the back straight, however that margin soon started to be cut back.

Swinging into the home straight, She’s Grand hooked to the outside, starting her run down the centre of the track to claim the lead in the run towards the post.

At the finish, She’s Grand scored by three quarters of a length in a handy 30.11 – bringing up her third consecutive win at Wentworth Park.

Golden Easter Egg runner-up Lagoon Jazzy (box five) was all the rage in the third heat and when the lids flew open the Sharron Webster-trained bitch quickly mustered pace to join Taylor Made Star (box eight) in the run through the first turn.

Down the back, Lagoon Jazzy and Taylor Made Star went stride for stride, with the duo still fighting it out entering the home straight.

Meanwhile, Cardiology (box seven) managed to work her way into third spot and began storming home in the closing stages.

The Kayla-jane Coleman-prepared greyhound was able to finish off too strongly for her rivals, defeating Lagoon Jazzy by a nose, with Taylor Made Star a neck away back in third spot.

Cardiology, a daughter of Where’s Pedro and Amnesia, has now won 17 races from 44 starts including her past two in a row.

There were no surprises in the final heat, with odds-on favourite Zambora Cross (box one) getting the job done for punters in fine style.

The red fawn bitch was well away from the cherry, but was beaten for speed by Good Odds Angel (box seven) which torpedoed across to take the lead.

However, Zambora Cross always had the leader in her sights, railing through along the fence swinging for home and kicking clear to salute in 30.02 for trainer Jodie Lord.

The Group 3 Ladies Bracelet is set to be run next Saturday night at Wentworth Park.

Group 3 Ladies Bracelet – box draw

1 – She’s Grand

2 – Lagoon Jazzy

3 – Good Odds Angel

4 – Cardiology

5 – Dawn Mini

6 – Zambora Cross

7 – Bold Opal

8 – Nana Road

Reserves

9 – Kyra Miss

10 – Utah Miss