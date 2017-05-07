Dawn Mini scores big win in Ladies Bracelet final

DAWN Mini broke through for her first group win at start 114 on Saturday night when recording an all-the-way success in the Group 3 Ladies Bracelet (520m) at Wentworth Park.

Owned and trained at Orchard Hills by Keith Pedrana, Dawn Mini was sent to the traps as a $17 outsider – despite being the fastest qualifier for the $25,000 to the winner event.

However, when the lids flew open, the daughter of Brett Lee and Songar Mini Mag didn’t put a paw wrong, racing straight to the front of the pack and kicking on strongly to defeat She’s Grand (box one) by two lengths in a nippy 29.94.

Despite going into the event as one of the outsiders, Pedrana said he knew his bonny bitch was a big chance.

“She is a faultless beginner and she has found her best form again so I thought she was right in it,” Pedrana told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“She left them standing at the finish. Her second section is her biggest worry because she hits a bit of a flat spot, but her run home is really good so I knew coming around the home turn that she was home and hosed.”

Dawn Mini, named after Pedrana’s mother, has now won 17 of her 114 races with 33 minor placings including three of her past four appearances.

Despite amassing almost twice the amount of starts than her next closest rival, Pedrana believes Dawn Mini is only just hitting her straps now at just over three years of age.

“She tore her pin muscle and she had a couple of niggling little injuries so I decided to turn her out when she came on season earlier this year,” he said.

“Since coming back she really seems to have matured – her first run back I took her to Bathurst where she got into trouble and then I took her to Dapto where she led all the way.

“After that I took her to Wenty where she ran second but it wasn’t a bad run so I put her in the Ladies Bracelet heats.

“When she won her heat it was a new personal best for her and then on Saturday night she went better again – so she is going as well as ever.

“Fingers crossed she keeps going the way she is.”

Pedrana says he plans to strike while the iron is hot and return to headquarters again this week with his in-form speedster.

“I’m going to head back to Wenty this Wednesday and probably Saturday or the following Saturday depending on how she goes.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see her set another personal best this week – she is jumping out of her skin.

“I don’t think she has ever looked or felt so good.”