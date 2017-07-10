Group 1 winner dies from a twisted bowel

2016 Group 1 National Derby Champion Magic Spring (Spring Gun x Fascinate Marina Sep ’13) has died after suffering from a suspected twisted bowel.

Owner-trainer Noelene Holloway took to social media on Saturday morning to announce the heartbreaking news.

“It is with much sadness and tears that I say today…that Magic Spring has died from a twisted bowel,” Holloway’s post read.

“He spent a day at the vets to no avail. Too sad to think on.”

Despite closing in on four years of age, Magic Spring was still one of the finest greyhounds in the state, winning 25 of his 79 starts with 20 minor placings.

Amazingly, 21 of his victories were at Wentworth Park, the venue at which he won the 2016 National Derby over 520m.

A winner of $199,000, Magic Spring also won at Maitland where he held a sensational 24.74 personal best over the 450m trip.

In addition to his wins, Magic Spring also ran third in the 2015 Group 2 Ballarat Cup and was a finalist in the 2016 Group 1 Megastar and the 2016 Group 2 Bob Payne Spring Sprint.

His final victory was at Wentworth Park on June 21, taking out the FFA event in 29.97, before heading back headquarters on July 5 for what would prove to be his final start, finishing fourth behind Utah Miss.