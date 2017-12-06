Fast Times sure to improve heading into Brisbane Cup

LEADING Queensland conditioner Tony Brett is confident his talented greyhound Fast Times (Barcia Bale x Clockwise Apr ’15) is capable of improvement heading into this Thursday’s Group 1 Brisbane Cup (520m) at Albion Park.

The black greyhound finished second in his heat last week, leading in the early stages before tiring to finish one and one quarter lengths behind Cyn’s Magic (Magic Sprite x Tuscany Sally Feb ’15) which stopped the clock in a best of night 29.82.

It was the first time Fast Times had faced the starter since running fourth in his heat of the Group 1 Melbourne Cup at Sandown Park last month.

Brett said his charge needed the run and commented he should strip fitter heading into this week’s $75,000 to the winner showpiece.

“We got beaten in the heats but I was very happy with his run,” Brett told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“All my dogs’ runs in Melbourne were terrible – I was very disappointed – so we came back and fixed up a couple of little issues with each of them.

“Because of that he hadn’t had a run since the heats of the Melbourne Cup – he trialled the well the week before – but that was his first race so he definitely needed the hit out.”

The Grandchester trainer said he was relieved to see Fast Times improve his box manners in his heat, a trait which had been lacking since he resumed from a three-month spell in October.

“It was good to see him step nicely and go early – that’s what he has been lacking at his past four starts.

“It was only a lack of fitness which got him beat and if he happens to find the front this week they won’t get past him.”

Fast Times is a class animal, having won 13 of his 24 starts with a further four placings and $153,000 for Brett and his owner, Terry Hill.

He will face some tough rivals in the final including Alpha Aion (Magic Sprite x Queen Of Cyprus Jul ’15), Spring Time Girl (Spring Gun x Just Itchin’ Sep ’15) and Slick (Dyna Lachlan x Pearl Za Zinger Apr ’15) which won their heats in 29.86, 30.01 and 29.91 respectively.

However, Fast Times is already proven at the highest level of racing, being the winner of the Group 1 Winter Cup at Albion Park in July.

Brett believes his greyhound is good enough to complete the double and is pleased Fast Times has come up with box eight for this week’s feature.

“I was really happy with the draw – no dramas for me with box eight.

“I like him from out wide – he likes a bit of room to move and he tends to get up the track a bit.

“Lately he has been missing the start and getting off the track and you can’t do that – he has been getting cleaned up. Hopefully if he jumps this week he can get away with it.

“Obviously it’s a great race though so he is going to have to do everything right, but if he brings his best he’ll be right in it.”

The Group 1 Brisbane Cup will be run and won at Albion Park this Thursday night.

2017 Group 1 Brisbane Cup box draw

1. Off And On

2. Snug

3. Spring Time Girl

4. Cyn’s Magic

5. Alpha Aion

6. Slick

7. Adhara Steel

8. Fast Times

Reserves

9. Gelantipy Gold

10. Jury