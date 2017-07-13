Stewards wrap: trainer cops suspension for assaulting official

ROBERT Glover has been given a lengthy suspension by Greyhound Racing NSW Stewards after being found guilty of a breach of GAR 86(g).

The charge was laid when it was alleged that, while at the property of Ms Jean Lewis on May 24, 2017, Glover slapped GRNSW investigator Chris Dove across the face, and shoved and pushed Dove.

Glover admitted to the charge at an inquiry and was suspended for two years, with 12 months of that sentence suspended pending no further breaches of the greyhound racing rules in the next year.

Munro faces six-month suspension for misconduct

John Munro has been handed down a suspension by GRNSW Stewards after being found guilty of a breach of GAR 86(g). The breach was in relation to an incident which happened at his property on May 19, 2017, where he was alleged to have wilfully assaulted, abused, threatened or insulted an official of the controlling body.

Munro appeared before the inquiry and denied by the charge, but was ultimately found guilty and was handed down a six-month suspension, with three months suspended on the condition that he does not breach the greyhound racing rules within the next 12 months.

Garland receives suspended sentence

Longlea trainer Ian Garland was the subject of a recent Victorian Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board (RADB) inquiry after being charged with two breaches of the rules relating to administering a prohibited substance [GAR 83(1A)] and presenting a greyhound to race when not free of a prohibited substance [GAR 83(2)(3)].

The specifics of the case were that a pre-race urine sample taken from Garland’s greyhound Billy’s Bake at The Meadows on November 9, 2016, indicated the presence of arsenic above the allowed threshold.

Garland gave evidence that the cause of the swab could have been due to the use of organic beetroot powder purchased from a health food store. The powder was tested and was found to contain arsenic, with Garland also stating he used Tumerix powder which contained arsenic.

Stewards determined that the administration of the prohibited substance was inadvertent. He was suspended for six months, with that period fully suspended pending no further breaches of GAR 83 in the next 12 months. The greyhound was also disqualified from the event in question.

Glenn Rounds fined

Glenn Rounds has been fined by the RADB after being found guilty of the prohibited substances rule. Rounds was charged after his greyhound Bel Air Mist returned a positive urine sample to dexamethasone when competing at Cranbourne on November 9, 2016.

Stewards accepted the explanation that the positive swab could have been caused by the use of knackery meat. He was fined $1,500 for a breach of GAR 83(2)(3) with Bel Air Mist disqualified from the race in question.

Katrina Jordan suspended

Katrina Jordan has been suspended by the RADB after being found guilty of breaching GAR 83(2)(3). The charges were laid after her greyhound Spritely Boy returned a positive urine sample to the prohibited substances Dehydronorketamine and 4-Hydroxyxylazine when competing at The Meadows on December 14, 2016.

Jordan pleaded guilty to the charge and gave evidence that the swab could have resulted from the use of knackery meat. She was suspended for four months, with two months suspended pending no further breaches of GAR 83 in the next 12 months.

Personal medication blamed for positive

Robert Whitford has been suspended after being charged with a breach of the prohibited substances rule. The charge was laid after Whitford’s greyhound Onto Jett returned a positive urine sample to atenolol when competing at the Traralgon meeting on October 24, 2016.

Whitford gave evidence that the positive was likely the result of contamination as he uses atenolol for blood pressure issues.

Whitford pleaded guilty to the charge and was given a three-month suspension, to take effect from July 14, 2017.