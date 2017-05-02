Stewards wrap: trainer suspended for caged possum

AN unnamed greyhound trainer has been suspended by Greyhound Racing Victoria (GRV) stewards after a caged possum was recently found in the vicinity of a lure during a search of his South-East Melbourne property last Thursday.

GRV General Manager of Integrity Shane Gillard explained the trainer will remain suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry into the matter.

“A comprehensive investigation into these circumstances is in progress by both the RSPCA, in terms of potential offences under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act; and GRV’s investigations unit, in terms of potential offences under the GRV rules of racing,” he said.

Cocaine positive

A VICTORIAN trainer has been banned from the sport for 18 months after one of her greyhounds returned a positive urine sample to cocaine.

Charmaine Dundon, from Traralgon, was the subject of a RADB inquiry recently after her greyhound Hyperstat returned a post-race urine sample to cocaine metabolites benzoylecgonine and ecgoninemethylester when racing at Bendigo on March 24, 2016.

Dundon gave evidence that the positive swab was the result of contamination, with the handlers of the other seven dogs in the race also having access to the kennelling area.

Despite the greyhound being handled by Grant Walker on the day of the race, Dundon was still deemed responsible and charged with a breach of GAR 83 (2)(3).

The RADB determined that there was no evidence that anyone other than Mr. Walker had touched the greyhound on the mouth or muzzle during the time frame in question.

The board also dismissed that mentions of catchers, stewards and veterinarians using cocaine had no substance.

Dundon was found guilty as charged and slapped with an 18 month ban, effective immediately.

Azzopardi disqualified

EAST Longwood trainer Luke Azzopardi has been disqualified by the Victorian RADB after one of his greyhounds returned a positive swab to a banned substance.

Azzopardi fronted the RABD charged with a breach of GAR 83(2)(3) after the greyhound Molly’s Entity was swabbed at Sandown Park on November 6, 2016, with a pre-race urine sample showing the presence of Dehydronorketamine.

Azzopardi pleaded guilty to the charge and submitted that the cause of the positive swab was likely to have been a result of feeding meat which was not fit for human consumption.

After considering the circumstances, the RADB decided to disqualify Azzopardi for nine months, with seven months of that period suspended pending no further breaches of GAR 83 in the next 12 months.

Suspended sentence for Stefanos

SCOTT Stefanos fronted the RADB last week charged with a breach of the prohibited substance rule.

The charge was laid as a result of a positive swab recorded by the greyhound Shocking Onyx which showed the presence of 4-hydroxyxylazine when it competed at The Meadows on November 9, 2016.

Stefanos pleaded guilty and gave evidence that the swab was a result of feeding the greyhound knackery grade meat prior to the race.

The RADB disqualified Stefanos for four months, wholly suspended for a year pending no further breaches of GAR 83 during that time.

Additionally, Stefanos was also fined $500.

Selkrig fined

GARRY Selkrig recently faced a Greyhound Racing Victoria (GRV) Stewards inquiry charged with a breach of GAR 127(6).

The charge was in relation to Selkrig’s greyhound Stagger being used to serve the bitch Rebellious Lass, owned by Kevin Iles, which was not a registered breeding female on January 30, 2017.

Selkrig pleaded guilty and was fined $250, with $150 suspended for 12 months pending no re-offences.

Trainer fined for misconduct

SA trainer Walter Harkins has been fined by Greyhound Racing SA (GRSA) stewards after being found guilty of misconduct relating to two breaches of GAR 86(o).

Stewards determined both his behaviour and language were improper during an incident which occurred at Angle Park on April 10, 2017.

Harkins pleaded guilty to both charges. For the first charge, he was fined $250 wholly suspended for 24 months pending no further offences of the misconduct rule.

For the second charge he was fined $300 with $200 suspended for 12 months pending no further offences under that rule.

WA trainer fined

RACING and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) have finalised an inquiry into public trainer and breeder Cheryl McNamara who was recently charged with seven rule breaches.

The first six charges were under local rule 106 in that McNamara failed to notify RWWA that greyhounds Wagtail Shuffle, Wagtail Hazel, WDACY, WDANM, WDANP and WDAXY had officially retired from racing. McNamara pleaded guilty and was fined $150 for each count.

The seventh charge related to negligence for failing to ensure that her greyhound Dardy was not mated with a male borzoi dog. As a result, her trainer’s T1 licence and breeders licence were cancelled.

All up, McNamara was fined $900, with $300 suspended for three years pending no further breaches of those rules within that time.

As a result of the decision, McNamara no longer holds any licence with RWWA.