Bewildering out to upstage his kennelmate in Group 2 Ballarat Cup

BILL Buccilli is hoping his powerhouse greyhound Bewildering (Black Magic Opal x Outlandish Feb ’15) can add another feature race to his rap sheet when he takes his place in next Saturday’s Group 2 Ballarat Cup (450m).

Trained by Seona Thompson, Bewildering took out his heat in sensational style over the weekend, weaving his way through the pack after a slow beginning before slipping into top gear in the home straight and racing clear to win by three and a half lengths in 25.35 on a rain-affected track.

Buccilli, who owns and bred Bewildering with his cousin Serge, said he couldn’t have been more impressed with his heat triumph.

“He had to do it the hard way, but once he made his way through he really motored away from them,” Buccilli told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“To get through the field on a wet track would have been really difficult with all the sand kicking up in his face – but he is such a good chaser.

“He is a ripper to watch because you know he is always going to give it his all.”

Bewildering showed his brilliant field sense, weaving through heat four of the #BallaratCup from box four @ballaratgreys pic.twitter.com/l6FHWmMnm7 — Greyhound Racing Vic (@GRV_News) December 2, 2017

Bewildering, arguably the fastest greyhound in the country, has won 17 of his 36 starts with eight minor placings.

He has earned connections over $251,000 throughout his career and is already a multiple group winner – taking out the Group 2 Warrnambool Classic, the Group 3 Silver Bullet and the Group 3 Speed Star.

He also finished fourth in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup behind his kennel mate Aston Dee Bee (Barcia Bale x Aston Elle Apr ’15) last month and all up has qualified for 10 group finals throughout his career.

“It’s hard to get a fast dog – so to get one like him is very exciting,” Buccilli said.

“He gets your heart pounding every time – especially when he finds clear room and can really let down.”

The black greyhound will have to overcome box five to win the $47,000 to the winner final on December 9, but Buccilli is confident Bewildering is classy enough to do so.

“Obviously it’s another step up in class for him this week against the other heat winners, but he has proven many times just how good he is.

“Hopefully he can get a bit of luck and show everyone what he is capable of.”

The final won’t be easy to win. Bewildering will be up against his kennelmates Aston Dee Bee and Big Flood (Banjo Boy x Easy Baby May ’15) which have drawn boxes one and six respectively.

Also qualifying was 2016 Melbourne Cup hero Ando’s Mac (El Grand Senor x Brook’s Doll Jun ’14) in box two, dual group 1 winner Striker Light (Kc And All x Pretty Fancy Apr ’15) in box three and recent Melbourne Cup placegetter Kouta Mayhem (Fabregas x Belle’s Melody Feb ’15) in box eight.

Aston Dee Bee collected time honours, running a fast 25.27 on the bog track and is likely to start favourite after coming up with the coveted rails alley for the final.

The Group 2 Ballarat Cup will be run this Saturday night.

2017 Group 2 Ballarat Cup – box draw

1. Aston Dee Bee

2. Ando’s Mac

3. Striker Light

4. Jimmy Newob

5. Bewildering

6. Big Flood

7. Judicial Man

8. Kouta Mayhem

Reserves

9. Aston Miley

10. Chardy