Bewildering wins 2017 Group 2 Warrnambool Classic

BEWILDERING defeated a star studded field to score the biggest victory of his career in Wednesday night’s Group 2 Warrnambool Classic (450m).

Starting from box eight, the black dog was only fairly away but managed to get a beautiful cart across into the race on the outside of the speedy Up Hill Jill (box seven).

Around the turn, Bewildering circled to the outside of Up Hill Jill and began grinding back the margin, hitting the lead on the point of the turn.

Once out in front, the Seona Thompson-trained greyhound slipped into top gear, charging clear to defeat Laurels winner Up Hill Jill by more than five lengths in a blistering 24.74.

Roughie Moneypenny (box two) finished off well to run third, with race favourite Lightning Frank (box one) finishing sixth after finding plenty of trouble during the run.

A son of Black Magic Opal and Outlandish, Bewildering is now the winner of six of his 13 starts with an additional three minor placings, with his career earnings now in access of $80,000.