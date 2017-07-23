Billy’s Bake upstages series fav Burn One Down in stayers heats

BURN One Down (Buck Fever x Fancy Jaffa Jan ’14) remains the favourite to take out next Saturday’s Listed Destini Fireball Stayers (725m) at The Meadows despite being defeated in his heat of the $25,000 to the winner feature on the weekend.

Stepping from box three in the second of two heats, Burn One Down settled third but raced greenly behind the leader Billy Bake (box one). In the run to the line the star greyhound was not able to reel in Billy’s Bake (Barcia Bale x Evie’s Entity Mar ’15) which kicked on gallantly in the home straight to score in 43.02.

Billy’s Bake, trained by Ian Garland, has now won 11 of his 28 starts with nine minor placings, with his career earnings now in excess of $53,000. He has proven to be a revelation since stepping up from the sprint trip, having saluted in seven of his nine starts over 660m or further.

Despite the strong win, Billy’s Bake is $6 with Bet365 to take out the feature, whilst Burn One Down remains the $1.65 favourite.

Trained by Seona and Jason Thompson, Burn One Down is undoubtedly the class runner of the final, being a winner of 29 races and more than $411,000 in earnings – his major career wins being in the Group 1 Zoom Top, the Group 2 Topgun Stayers, the Group 3 Top Cat Video Cup, the Group 3 Race Callers and the Listed Super Stayers Invitational.

The second favourite for the final is Dundee Calypso (Barcia Bale x Crown Poker May ’15) at $3.75. Trained by Geoff Scott-Smith, the fawn bitch is the winner of the Group 3 Lizrene Classic and is also a three-time group 1 finalist.

Dundee Calypso was far from disgraced in her heat on Saturday night, working hard in the middle stages before taking the lead down the back straight. At her first ‘700’ in five weeks, Dundee Calypso got a bit tired in the run to the line, finishing second behind Mick’s Angel (Kilty Lad x Seabrook Lass Jan ’14) which stopped the clock in 43.13.

All honours were with the winner, trained by Allan Meyer, which took her record to 11 wins and 24 minor placing from 59 starts. The three-and-a-half-year-old bitch represents value in the final, currently rated a $21 chance with Bet365.

The final of the Listed Destini Fireball Stayers will be run and won at The Meadows next Saturday night.

2017 Listed Destini Fireball Stayers – box draw

1 – Dundee Calypso

2 – Dr. Leonardo

3 – Molly Chapta

4 – Ebby Ripper

5 – Burn One Down

6 – Billy’s Bake

7 – Caco Potion

8 – Mick’s Angel

Reserves

9 – John John Lava

10 – Kuta’s Lad