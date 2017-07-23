Dyna Jerry causes boil-over in Group 1 Maturity Classic semi

DENNIS Trewin says he wasn’t surprised to see his consistent youngster Dyna Jerry (Kelsos Fusileer x Cailyn Bale Apr ’15) take out the opening semi-final of the Group 1 Maturity Classic (525m) at The Meadows on Saturday night – despite being sent out at 50/1.

Starting from box one, Dyna Jerry clocked a brilliant 4.99 first split and was able to hold off a late challenge from Shadale (Barcia Bale x Budgie Lass Jul ’15) to score by half a length in 30.23.

It was Dyna Jerry’s sixth win at start 20, with the victory elevating his career earnings above the $20,000 mark.

“I’m not a punting man so I wasn’t overly concerned about the price and I actually gave him a chance because he had the red,” Trewin told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“He has been missing the start, so we worked on him a bit during the week and gave him a bit of box work – so it was great to see him come out and go nice and quick early on Saturday night.”

Dyna Jerry, which is owned by Brendan Wheeler, will move into box three for the final which will be run at The Meadows on Saturday night.

The $100,000 to the winner decider will feature some smart youngsters including Mepunga Blazer (Barcia Bale x Mepunga Nicky Jun ’15) which won his semi-final in 29.64 and the Tony Brett-trained duo Fast Times (Barcia Bale x Clockwise Apr ’15) and Opal Nera (Dyna Tron x Black Sambuca May ’15) which took out their qualifiers in 30.15 and 30.21 respectively.

Despite the final boasting some big names, Trewin says the draw gives his charge a chance provided he does everything right at box rise.

“I believe box three will suit him, none of the others broke five seconds early so if he can repeat that in the final it is going to put him right up there in the early stages,” Trewin said.

“I give him a good place chance as long as he comes out well – he can’t miss the start – but if they come out and run 29.70 I don’t think he is capable of matching it with them.

“He has run 30.08 there so I do believe he can run a bit better than what we saw in his semi-final, but it is a quality field so luck will play a big part in who wins.”

Trewin, who has 50 in work with his partner Tina Womann, said it is enormous buzz to have made the final of the Maturity Classic, with the duo now reminiscing about their former champion Trewly Special (Brett Lee x Chloe Jones Jun ’02) which won two group 1 races throughout his career.

Whilst it is unlikely Dyna Jerry will ever emulate the feats of Trewly Special, Trewin said the 27.5-kilogram dog is an honest little chaser with a bright future.

“It brings back a lot of fond memories. Its been a long time since we’ve made a group final and a damn sight longer since we’ve won one,” he said.

“It gives you a big boost being in these big races and even if he doesn’t win as long as he makes it around safe and runs a good race we will be very happy with him.”

The Group 1 Maturity Classic will be run and won at The Meadows on July 29.