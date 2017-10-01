Fanta Bale brilliant in Top Cat Video Cup at The Meadows

FANTA Bale (David Bale x Ucme Typhoon Aug ’14) quashed Burn One Down’s quest for back to back victories in the Group 3 Top Cat Video Cup (725m) when posting a stunning all the way win in the final at The Meadows on Saturday night.

Stepping from box three, Fanta Bale got clear room to move and quickly settled at the front of the pack, with Burn One Down (Buck Fever x Fancy Jaffa Jan ’14) slipping into second spot behind the leader.

From there it was a race in two, with Fanta Bale gripping on to defeat a late challenge from Burn One Down to record a 0.36 length win in 42.54, whilst Cadalora (Spring Gun x Reimburst Jun ’14) rounded out the trifecta back in third.

Trainer Rob Britton said he was pleased with his champion’s performance which took her career earnings above $933,635.

“She just keeps exceeding our expectations – it was a wonderful win,” Britton told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“She wouldn’t have wanted to go another couple of metres, but she held on to the line. I think she handles pressure really well and she seems to lift – she is a great little chaser.”

Fanta Bale has now won 31 races from 47 starts, her major career wins being in the Group 1 Australian Cup, the Group 1 Hume Cup, the Group 1 Rookie Rebel, the Group 1 Sandown Cup, the Group 1 Albion Park Gold Cup, the Group 1 National Distance and now the Group 3 Top Cat Video Cup.

Owned by Paul Wheeler, Britton maintains Fanta Bale is not the fastest greyhound he has ever trained, but says her desire to win is what sets her apart from the rest.

“She has never shown track record-type ability, but she loves racing and the will to win gets her over the line,” he explained.

“She does it week in, week out against the best dogs – she is one of a kind.”

Fanta Bale is now expected to head back to Sydney next weekend to contest the heats of the Group 3 Sydney Cup (720m) before being primed for a crack at the invitation-only Group 2 Topgun Stayers (725m) at The Meadows on October 28.

A win in both features would take her earnings to more than $1 million – a feat which has only been achieved by two other greyhounds, Fernando Bale and Dyna Double One, both of which were also owned by the Wheeler family.

“I try not to focus on [the prize money] too much and I don’t want to plan too far ahead because it only takes one little niggling injury to mess things up,” Britton said.

“But to be honest it doesn’t really matter what happens from here – she has already done more than we ever could have asked for or expected.

“We all love her very much and anything else she does from here on in is a bonus.”