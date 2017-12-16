No big plans for Group 2 Laurels Classic winner Dr. Mino

DR. Mino (Bella Infrared x Dr. Mindy Sep ’15) gave her trainers Judith and William McMahon their first win at group level when she saluted in Thursday’s Group 2 Laurels Classic (515m) at Sandown Park.

Stepping from box three the brindle bitch was last to leave the traps, but was able to drop back to the fence and rail underneath her rivals around the first turn to slip into third spot.

Fair to say Bill McMahon was excited when Dr Mino made her move in last night's group 2 Laurels! Check it out and ride home the winner with him! pic.twitter.com/ubwHVehSfO — Sandown Greyhounds (@sandowndogs) December 15, 2017

Once she got clear galloping room down the back Dr. Mino hit top gear, charging clear to win by one and a half lengths over Zoom Out (Banjo Boy x Unquestionably Feb ’16) in 29.83.

“We were hopeful going into the race – she is a good little bitch – but you can never be overly confident particularly because the Laurels is one of the races most people want their bitches to win,” Judith McMahon explained to Australian Racing Greyhound.

“Even throughout the race I was pretty nervous because a lot can happen. When she pushed her way through down the back and started to reel in the two out in front I started getting a bit excited.

“She is a very strong bitch and she knows how to work a field which she showed on Thursday.

“It was a huge thrill.”

Dr. Mino has now won five of her 10 starts with three placings and over $72,000 in prize money. McMahon says it takes a lot of work to get a dog to a group race and said the win was a massive reward for her team’s efforts.

“At that particular moment when you win you get the euphoria and the thrill of it, but a lot of people don’t realise the amount of work and effort that goes into getting them to that stage.

Dr. Mino the latest greyhound to etch her name onto the prestigious Laurels honour roll! Congratulations to team McMahon 👏 pic.twitter.com/ILDFl8mCnt — Sandown Greyhounds (@sandowndogs) December 14, 2017

“We take a lot of time to make sure they are educated properly and we spend time making sure they know how to handle themselves around other dogs.

“It’s definitely a team effort and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without our support team. Jenny Gill goes to the races with William all the time and helps with the driving and we also have three part-time employees.”

McMahon said she isn’t planning too far ahead with her promising pup despite the allure of some of the country’s biggest races.

“We take it a day at a time,” she said.

“It’s nice to think ahead towards races like the Futurity, but you have to be realistic and not plan too far ahead.”