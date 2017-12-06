Sisters ready to cause a riot in Group 2 Laurels at Sandown Park

ANTHONY Azzopardi believes talented litter sisters Bly Sky Riot (Barcia Bale x Ready To Riot Feb ’16) and La Bella Riot have bright futures after the duo performed well in the heats of the Group 2 Laurels Classic (515m) at Sandown Park on Sunday.

Blue Sky Riot won the opening heat of the day, beginning well off box four and burning straight to the front of the pack. From there she made it a one act affair as she ran to the line six lengths clear of Tahleia Brae (Kinloch Brae x Miata Dec ’15) in 29.68.

It was her first win at Sandown Park, taking her stats to six starts for three wins and two second placings. Although it is still early in her career, Azzopardi says Blue Sky Riot has the traits to be a very handy sprinter.

“She went good. She was probably the one who took the longest to learn what racing is all about, but she put the time on the board and I was very happy with her performance on Sunday,” Azzopardi told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“She has got some early speed and the vacant box on her outside gave her a bit of room early which helped. The favourite found trouble off box one and she was off and gone – she got away with it pretty easy at the end.”

Meanwhile, La Bella Riot wasn’t disgraced in her qualifier, slipping into second around the first turn and finishing off strongly to cross the line just under two lengths behind Wharfies Girl (Cosmic Rumble x Dewana Savanna Jan ’16) in 29.86.

“She is probably the best out of the litter at the moment,” Azzopardi said.

“The last few weeks she has come out good but has stumbled at the start a bit. Her performance on Sunday was really good though, she showed good track sense and she is really switched on.

“Believe it or not she impressed me the most – just the way she worked home – she proved that she can come from behind but the leader was just a bit too good on the day.”

Time honours from the heats went to former NSW bitch Rockstar Stratus (My Bo Fabio x Midnight Quest Sep ’15) which blitzed her rivals to claim the last qualifier in 29.48 for Brooke Ennis.

Loch Freddie (Kinloch Brae x Miata Dec ’15) captured plenty of attention when storming home to win her heat by a nose in 29.87 and Zoom Out (Banjo Boy x Unquestionably Feb ’16) continued the impressive start to her career when winning heat two in 29.83.

The remaining heat was taken out by Rob Britton’s Miss Judge (High Earner x Miss Bel Air Nov ’15) which won her third race in a moderate 30.04.

Semi-finals will be held next Sunday with successful greyhounds vying for the $50,000 winner’s cheque on December 14.