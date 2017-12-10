Equanimity wins 2017 Anniversary Cup

EQUANIMITY (Barcia Bale x She’s Historic Mar ’15) gave Nambeelup trainer Enzo Crudeli an early Christmas present when winning Saturday’s $30,000 Anniversary Cup (520m) at Cannington.

Beginning smartly from box four, the blue dog was able to find the early lead and never looked in danger as he cruised to the line to win by two and three quarter lengths in a nippy 29.86.

Crudeli trained the first three across the line as Sassy Ginger (Kinloch Brae x Sassy Guess Nov ’14) and Bundles Galore (Dyna Nalin x Saving Bundles Jul ’15) finished second and third respectively.

Crudeli gave his trio a big chance heading into Saturday’s feature and said he was rapt to bag the trifecta.

“Looking at the field I was pretty confident one of my dogs could win the race,” Crudeli told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“We had three good dogs in the final and we just needed a bit of luck early. Once Equanimity got out in front he was always going to be very hard to catch.

“It was a very good win. That early speed gets him out in front and it’s very hard to go past the leader at Cannington – especially when they are running good sectionals out in front like him.

“The other dogs both run well too – they got the job done.”

Equanimity took his record to 18 wins, four seconds and six thirds following Saturday’s win with earnings in excess of $286,000 – not bad for a greyhound which has only been racing for 13 months.

It has also been a massive year for Crudeli, putting the collar on 1,066 starters for 174 winners, 135 seconds and 164 thirds – making 2017 his most successful year to date.

Reflecting on 2017, Crudeli praised his kennel star Equanimity which gave him his biggest thrill in greyhound racing so far when he took out the Group 1 Perth Cup at the start of the year.

“He is easily the standout dog over here this year – he won the Group 1 Perth Cup, the Group 2 All Stars [Sprint], the feature on the weekend and he has made about 10 finals.

“He probably isn’t the fastest dog going around, but gee whiz he has done a fair bit.

“He has had a hell of a year and so have we – it has been dynamite.”