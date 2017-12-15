Pinny Mack to soon target group glory after Peel Plate win

COREY White is excited about 2018 as he has grand plans for his promising youngster Pinny Mack (Cosmic Rumble x Flying Sienna Mar ’16).

The black and white dog stamped himself as one of the hottest prospects in WA with a sensational front-running win in the $9,025 Peel Plate (405m) at Mandurah last Tuesday night, leading all the way off box four in a fast 22.54.

It was his eighth win at start 11, having now earned almost $30,000 for West Pinjarra-based White.

“He just keeps stepping up to the plate,” White told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“He is only a baby – he doesn’t turn two until the middle of March and he has already won two feature races so you couldn’t ask for much more.

“Another great thing about him is he is very versatile – he can sprint well over 400m and 500m – so he is a very special pup.”

Pinny Mack has now won two feature races throughout his short career, having also triumphed in the Spring Maiden Classic (520m) at Cannington in September.

Last Tuesday’s win also continued a stellar year for White who has just five greyhounds in work. From 119 starters in 2017 White has trained 44 winners, 23 seconds and 12 thirds – giving him a 66.4 per cent top three strike rate.

One of the highlights of his year was venturing to Albion Park in August when his consistent greyhound Max Profit (Fabregas x Belron Cedar Jan ’15) represented WA in the Group 1 National Sprint Championship.

Although he has no luck in the final, finishing last, White said it was still a great experience.

“It was my first group 1 final so it was a great, although he also competed in the heats of the Hobart Thousand last year and he was a bit unlucky when running third.

“Unfortunately, in the final of the National Sprint he got injured and he needed 20 stitches in his foot.

“I got him right and he ran third in a heat of the All Stars Sprint but he dislocated his toe so he is out for a while and he is actually over in SA with leading vet Dr John Katakasi to get him right.

“He won’t need the toe off so hopefully it shouldn’t be too long before we see him back.”

After a cracker year, White has no plans of slowing down in 2018.

“I am looking at putting my property on the market and expanding in the new year,” he said.

“I’d like to get a few more race dogs and focus on rearing some pups. In the past I have kept a couple from each litter and the rest have gone east, but I’d like to rear some whole litters and see how I go.”

As for Pinny Mack, White believes the 32.5-kilogram dog has a bright future and says he is not afraid to travel around the country.

“He is a smart dog. I think he is slightly stronger than Max Profit over 500 – [Pinny Mack] doesn’t have the same early ping as him, but he musters well and he is a fast dog.

“Now that he’s out-graded on the Provincials he is soon going to be limited to racing on Friday and Saturday nights in open class company, so I will start looking at the group race calendar with him because I do think he is good enough to be competitive anywhere.”