TopBetta bookmaker review

TopBetta is one of the newest brands on the bookmaker scene, having been launched in 2013. The company’s headquarters is located in Newcastle, NSW, and it is licensed by the Northern Territory Gambling Commission.

TopBetta, like all good bookmakers, offers competitive betting odds on a variety of sports and racing products. Additionally, the company is unique with its running of betting tournaments where punters are given fantasy cash to bet with.

TopBetta tournaments

What sets TopBetta apart from the rest of the herd is its revolutionary TopBetta tournaments which are available for both racing and sports fans.

Punters ‘buy in’ to a tournament for which they receive a set amount of “BettaBucks” – fantasy money which is used to wager on events with.

The objective is to finish the tournament with the largest amount of fantasy money – if you are successful you win the kitty or the prize that is being dangled.

You can enter tournaments which award dividends to the first three place getters or winner takes all competitions.

Entry cost into the tournaments varies – from free ranging through to $55 – with regular guaranteed jackpots in some cases topping more than $1000.

Examples of popular betting tournaments include Champions League, NRL/AFL Round tournaments, Saturday racing and greyhound racing.

Traditional fixed odds and betting markets

TopBetta offer wagering on all three codes of racing – greyhound, thoroughbred and harness. For greyhound racing aficionados, you can get fixed odds on all Australian and New Zealand greyhound events as well as mid tote – the middle dividend paid out on the three main totes.

Additionally, TopBetta offers fixed odds on UK greyhound racing which the online bookmaker also streams live to its customers – covering more than 28,000 greyhound races per annum.

If greyhounds aren’t your thing, horse racing betters can take advantage of the ‘BO4’ market which stands for the best of the three tote dividends declared at the conclusion of the race or the official starting price.

TopBetta also offers betting on a range of sporting events – albeit a narrower selection than many bookmakers on the market – although their odds are competitive with the best of them.

Sporting events which you can wager on include AFL, basketball, rugby league, soccer, tennis, baseball, golf, cricket, ice hockey and motor sports.

One critic is that fixed odds can be slow to appear on the website, often lagging behind many of its competitors – however when they do appear they are certainly competitive and often worth the wait.

Betting with TopBetta on your PC or Mac

Whilst there is nothing overly exciting about TopBetta’s desktop website – it does the job.

The site is easy to navigate – with clear icons on the homepage indicating the different range of betting options – sports, racing and tournaments.

Another key feature to the website is the TopBetta blog which gives readers an insight into the latest betting news, previews and tips.

Placing your bet is also pain free, with a bet slip appearing in a pop up window which makes the process quick and easy.

TopBetta on your mobile phone

For those who like punting on the go, TopBetta has a mobile website which can be viewed through the browser on your phone or mobile device.

However, we recommend downloading the free TopBetta app which is available for smartphones and tablets, with this option much clearer and quicker than trying to navigate the mobile website.

All markets available on your desktop are available through your mobile and on the app, making it a breeze to chuck a bet on when you are out and about.

Customer service at TopBetta

There is no shortage of help for confused punters with TopBetta, with their dedicated customer service team ready to assist you via phone or online between 8am and 9pm seven days a week.