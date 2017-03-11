Australia is home to the strongest greyhound racing in the world but it is also a divisive sport among the public.

It is the second biggest racing code behind the thoroughbreds and accounts for roughly 23 per cent of the TAB’s turnover. To put it bluntly we love to wager on the dogs, whether it be at various clubs and pubs across the country, or at online betting sites.

Greyhound racing is held 364 days of the year and is held in every state in the country, with some of the richest races including the Melbourne Cup, held at Sandown Park; the Golden Easter Egg, at the soon to be demolished Wentworth Park; and the Australian Cup, held at The Meadows.

The sport has recently made mainstream media after the NSW Government firstly banned greyhound racing in the state from July 1, 2017, before bowing to public pressure and reinstating it, just months later.

It has also been in the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent years as the live-bating expose on the ABC’s 4 Corners uncovered acts of animal cruelty, eventually leading to big changes in public expectation on participants.

Greyhound racing moves into the second half of 2017 with a fresh lease on life and a renewed focus on what is important, the beautiful animal that can run at 70km an hour.