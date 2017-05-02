2017 Group 2 Warrnambool Cup & Classic tips & odds comparison

GROUP racing action heads to country Victoria this Wednesday night for the running of the Group 2 Warrnambool Cup and Group 2 Warrnambool Classic, both of which will be held over the 450m trip.

Both events have attracted some sensational sprinters, with the Classic, an age restricted race, worth a massive $75,000. The Classic looks set to be a duel between dual group 1 winner Lightning Frank and Group 2 Laurels champ Up Hill Jill.

Meanwhile, the Cup is an open affair, featuring Golden Easter Egg winner Striker Light, brilliant speedster Zinzan Brooke and fastest qualifier Lucky Chap amongst a field packed with quality.

warrnambool - Race 6 warrnambool cup final Track Conditions: FINE

Temperature: 11.3

Humidity: 80%

Wind Speed: 7.0

Wind Direction: NNW warrnambool cup final 450m win

place Free bet amount --> $25.00 $501 $502 $200 $150 $500 $100 Best odds bet bet bet bet bet bet bet 1 Flyrite 9 2.4 8 bet 2.2 bet 8 bet - bet 7.5 bet 1.8 bet 8 bet - bet 9 bet 2.4 bet - bet - bet 8 bet - bet 2 Striker Light 3.3 1.4 3 bet 1.4 bet 3 bet - bet 3.2 bet 1.3 bet 3.3 bet - bet 3 bet 1.4 bet - bet - bet 3 bet - bet 3 Zinzan Brooke 3.4 1.5 3.4 bet 1.5 bet 3.2 bet - bet 3.3 bet 1.3 bet 3.3 bet - bet 3.2 bet 1.5 bet - bet - bet 3.3 bet - bet 4 Lucky Chap 4 1.7 3.8 bet 1.7 bet 4 bet - bet 3.9 bet 1.4 bet 3.3 bet - bet 3.8 bet 1.6 bet - bet - bet 3.9 bet - bet 5 Leo's Gift 26 4 17 bet 3.6 bet 16 bet - bet 19 bet 4 bet 26 bet - bet 19 bet 3.8 bet - bet - bet 18 bet - bet 6 Raw Ability 10 2.8 9 bet 2.3 bet 10 bet - bet 10 bet 2.8 bet 8 bet - bet 10 bet 2.6 bet - bet - bet 9.5 bet - bet 7 Blackpool Chuck 41 6.5 34 bet 4.4 bet 31 bet - bet 34 bet 6 bet 34 bet - bet 41 bet 6.5 bet - bet - bet 34 bet - bet 8 Matt Machine 15 3 10 bet 2.4 bet 11 bet - bet 11 bet 3 bet 15 bet - bet 13 bet 3 bet - bet - bet 11 bet - bet 9 Unlawful Entry 12 3 11 bet 2.6 bet 10 bet - bet 11 bet 3 bet 11 bet - bet 12 bet 2.8 bet - bet - bet 11 bet - bet 10 Landmark 34 6 31 bet 6 bet 27 bet - bet 31 bet 5.5 bet 34 bet - bet 34 bet 5.7 bet - bet - bet 31 bet - bet

ZINZAN BROOKE was flawless here last week when winning his heat in a fast 24.97. He showed good dash out of the boxes and was too classy for his rivals in the run to the line.

There is a heap of speed in this race, but he is drawn well and being a big 35-kilogram dog I am hoping he can barge his way to the front.

STRIKER LIGHT is the reigning Golden Easter Egg winner and she went super in her 25.14 heat win.

Being drawn closer to the fence suits, but she can’t afford to miss the kick or she will get squeezed out.

FLYRITE has put in a couple of big runs at her past two starts and could lead the race from box one.

She should also improve off her first start at the track last week and could represent value for those looking for an each-way wager.

LUCKY CHAP was the fastest heat winner, but he is drawn amongst plenty of pace so will need a few things to go right, although he does have a wide runner on his outside which could help.

MATT MACHINE was remarkable when winning last week, although I would have preferred him closer to the inside.

warrnambool - Race 8 macey's bistro warrnambool classic final Track Conditions: FINE

Temperature: 11.3

Humidity: 80%

Wind Speed: 7.0

Wind Direction: NNW macey's bistro warrnambool 450m win

place Free bet amount --> $25.00 $501 $502 $200 $150 $500 $100 Best odds bet bet bet bet bet bet bet 1 Lightning Frank 1.8 1.1 1.7 bet 1 bet 1.8 bet - bet 1.7 bet 1.1 bet 1.5 bet - bet 1.6 bet 1.1 bet - bet - bet 1.8 bet - bet 2 Moneypenny 61 6.2 51 bet 4.8 bet 61 bet - bet 51 bet 6 bet 31 bet - bet 61 bet 6.2 bet - bet - bet 51 bet - bet 3 Rig Fifty Five 13 2.3 11 bet 2.2 bet 11 bet - bet 12 bet 2.3 bet 13 bet - bet 12 bet 2.2 bet - bet - bet 12 bet - bet 4 Kumbia Lass 23 3.8 21 bet 3.8 bet 19 bet - bet 21 bet 3.3 bet 21 bet - bet 23 bet 3.2 bet - bet - bet 21 bet - bet 5 Our Turbo Boy 41 5 41 bet 4.8 bet 35 bet - bet 41 bet 5 bet 41 bet - bet 41 bet 4.7 bet - bet - bet 41 bet - bet 6 Premier Zed 101 11 61 bet 5.5 bet 51 bet - bet 71 bet 11 bet 101 bet - bet 71 bet 7 bet - bet - bet 61 bet - bet 7 Up Hill Jill 3.8 1.3 3.4 bet 1.2 bet 3.3 bet - bet 3.5 bet 1.2 bet 3.8 bet - bet 3.5 bet 1.3 bet - bet - bet 3.4 bet - bet 8 Bewildering 5.5 1.5 5 bet 1.5 bet 4.4 bet - bet 4.8 bet 1.3 bet 5.5 bet - bet 5 bet 1.5 bet - bet - bet 4.8 bet - bet 9 Bushman's Poem 67 9 51 bet 9 bet 46 bet - bet 51 bet 6 bet 67 bet - bet 61 bet 6.2 bet - bet - bet 41 bet - bet 10 Anustar 151 17 101 bet 17 bet 91 bet - bet 101 bet 14 bet 151 bet - bet 126 bet 10.9 bet - bet - bet 91 bet - bet

LIGHTNING FRANK missed the kick last week but ran an enormous race to finish second behind Kumbia Lass. Prior to that he resumed from a spell with a 24.82 heat victory.

He probably won’t need to run that time to win on Wednesday night, but he has drawn well and is more than capable of setting the clock on fire.

The speed in the racing will be coming from boxes four and seven and with little pace drawn on his direct outside he should get every chance to burn through to take an early lead.

If he finds the bunny in the early stages, there isn’t a greyhound which could run him down.

UP HILL JILL has been awesome throughout this series which she came into just four days after competing in the Golden Easter Egg final.

She has won both her head and semi in slick time and should be right up on the speed early.

If Lightning Frank makes any mistakes she is likely to be the greyhound to capitalise.

It’s hard to believe the price of BEWILDERING in the final. He is an up and comer, but has run into some superstars in this race which means he will have to do everything right to win.

Probably better suited towards the fence, but he should get a nice cart into the race on the outside of Up Hill Jill and could run a cheeky race.

RIG FIFTY FIVE can take a few strides to get going, but he has a stack of ability and is definitely one for the exotics.