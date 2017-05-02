2017 Group 2 Warrnambool Cup & Classic tips & odds comparison

tips

GROUP racing action heads to country Victoria this Wednesday night for the running of the Group 2 Warrnambool Cup and Group 2 Warrnambool Classic, both of which will be held over the 450m trip.

Both events have attracted some sensational sprinters, with the Classic, an age restricted race, worth a massive $75,000. The Classic looks set to be a duel between dual group 1 winner Lightning Frank and Group 2 Laurels champ Up Hill Jill.

Meanwhile, the Cup is an open affair, featuring Golden Easter Egg winner Striker Light, brilliant speedster Zinzan Brooke and fastest qualifier Lucky Chap amongst a field packed with quality.

warrnambool - Race 6

warrnambool cup final

7:58pm
  • Track Conditions: FINE
  • Temperature: 11.3
  • Humidity: 80%
  • Wind Speed: 7.0
  • Wind Direction: NNW

warrnambool cup final

450m
450m
Wednesday 7:58pm
Best odds
bet
bet
bet
bet
bet
bet
bet
Flyrite
9
2.4
8
2.2
8
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
7.5
1.8
8
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
9
2.4
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
Free bet at UniBet 8bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Striker Light
3.3
1.4
3
1.4
3
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
3.2
1.3
3.3
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
3
1.4
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
3
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Zinzan Brooke
3.4
1.5
3.4
1.5
3.2
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
3.3
1.3
3.3
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
3.2
1.5
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
3.3
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Lucky Chap
4
1.7
3.8
1.7
4
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
3.9
1.4
3.3
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
3.8
1.6
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
3.9
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Leo's Gift
26
4
17
3.6
16
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
19
4
26
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
19
3.8
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
18
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Raw Ability
10
2.8
9
2.3
10
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
10
2.8
8
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
10
2.6
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
9.5
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Blackpool Chuck
41
6.5
34
4.4
31
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
34
6
34
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
41
6.5
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
34
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Matt Machine
15
3
10
2.4
11
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
11
3
15
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
13
3
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
11
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Unlawful Entry
12
3
11
2.6
10
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
11
3
11
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
12
2.8
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
11
Free bet at UniBet -bet
10  Landmark
34
6
31
6
27
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
31
5.5
34
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
34
5.7
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
31
Free bet at UniBet -bet

ZINZAN BROOKE was flawless here last week when winning his heat in a fast 24.97. He showed good dash out of the boxes and was too classy for his rivals in the run to the line.

There is a heap of speed in this race, but he is drawn well and being a big 35-kilogram dog I am hoping he can barge his way to the front.

STRIKER LIGHT is the reigning Golden Easter Egg winner and she went super in her 25.14 heat win.

Being drawn closer to the fence suits, but she can’t afford to miss the kick or she will get squeezed out.

FLYRITE has put in a couple of big runs at her past two starts and could lead the race from box one.

She should also improve off her first start at the track last week and could represent value for those looking for an each-way wager.

LUCKY CHAP was the fastest heat winner, but he is drawn amongst plenty of pace so will need a few things to go right, although he does have a wide runner on his outside which could help.

MATT MACHINE was remarkable when winning last week, although I would have preferred him closer to the inside.

warrnambool - Race 8

macey's bistro warrnambool classic final

9:22pm
  • Track Conditions: FINE
  • Temperature: 11.3
  • Humidity: 80%
  • Wind Speed: 7.0
  • Wind Direction: NNW

macey's bistro warrnambool

450m
450m
Wednesday 9:22pm
Free bet at Crownbet
Free bet at Sportsbet
Free bet at William Hill
Free bet at Bet365
Free bet at Luxbet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
Free bet at UniBet
Free bet amount -->
$25.00
$501
$502
$200
$150
$500
$100
Best odds
bet
bet
bet
bet
bet
bet
bet
Lightning Frank
1.8
1.1
1.7
1
1.8
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
1.7
1.1
1.5
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
1.6
1.1
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
1.8
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Moneypenny
61
6.2
51
4.8
61
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
51
6
31
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
61
6.2
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
51
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Rig Fifty Five
13
2.3
11
2.2
11
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
12
2.3
13
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
12
2.2
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
12
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Kumbia Lass
23
3.8
21
3.8
19
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
21
3.3
21
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
23
3.2
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
21
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Our Turbo Boy
41
5
41
4.8
35
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
41
5
41
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
41
4.7
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
41
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Premier Zed
101
11
61
5.5
51
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
71
11
101
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
71
7
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
61
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Up Hill Jill
3.8
1.3
3.4
1.2
3.3
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
3.5
1.2
3.8
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
3.5
1.3
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
3.4
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Bewildering
5.5
1.5
5
1.5
4.4
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
4.8
1.3
5.5
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
5
1.5
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
4.8
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Bushman's Poem
67
9
51
9
46
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
51
6
67
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
61
6.2
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
41
Free bet at UniBet -bet
10  Anustar
151
17
101
17
91
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
101
14
151
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
126
10.9
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes bookmaker -bet
91
Free bet at UniBet -bet

LIGHTNING FRANK missed the kick last week but ran an enormous race to finish second behind Kumbia Lass. Prior to that he resumed from a spell with a 24.82 heat victory.

He probably won’t need to run that time to win on Wednesday night, but he has drawn well and is more than capable of setting the clock on fire.

The speed in the racing will be coming from boxes four and seven and with little pace drawn on his direct outside he should get every chance to burn through to take an early lead.

If he finds the bunny in the early stages, there isn’t a greyhound which could run him down.

UP HILL JILL has been awesome throughout this series which she came into just four days after competing in the Golden Easter Egg final.

She has won both her head and semi in slick time and should be right up on the speed early.

If Lightning Frank makes any mistakes she is likely to be the greyhound to capitalise.

It’s hard to believe the price of BEWILDERING in the final. He is an up and comer, but has run into some superstars in this race which means he will have to do everything right to win.

Probably better suited towards the fence, but he should get a nice cart into the race on the outside of Up Hill Jill and could run a cheeky race.

RIG FIFTY FIVE can take a few strides to get going, but he has a stack of ability and is definitely one for the exotics.

