Up Hill Jill back in action at Horsham this Tuesday

GROUP 1 Topgun winner Up Hill Jill (Premier Fantasy x Where’s Demonica Feb ’15) will have her first run since finishing down the track in the Melbourne Cup when she heads to Horsham this Tuesday.

The bonny bitch has had a short break since competing in the world’s richest greyhound race and her trainer David Geall believes she should be primed to bounce back over 410m.

“We gave her a couple of weeks off to get over the run, but she is back in work and she trialled at Ballarat in 21.90 last Monday which is unusual for her to go so fast in a trial,” Geall told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“She’s better suited over 500 but she was only going to trial this week so we have opted to race her as we build her back up.

“She seems to get even keener when she has a bit of a break. Normally after a week off she gets fired up, so with three weeks since her last start she really wants to go.

“Hopefully she gets a bit of luck, but she showed me in her trial that she is back to her best.”

Up Hill Jill looks well placed in a 3/4 grade race on Tuesday afternoon where she will jump from box eight. A win will take her record to 29 victories, 18 seconds and two thirds from 54 starts and will elevate her earnings above $459,000.

Geall says Tuesday’s run will be a good hit out as Up Hill Jill eyes off more group race glory, with a trip to Sydney in early January on the radar.

“The Paws of Thunder [at Wentworth Park] will probably be her first major assignment in 2018 – it’s just a process of getting her fit enough again to tackle those group 1 dogs.”

Meanwhile, Up Hill Jill’s little brother My Redeemer (Fernando Bale x Where’s Demonica Apr ’16) is already making a name for himself after winning the Vic Bred Maiden final at Cranbourne.

The black dog has had five starts for two wins and two seconds, including a hot 30.16 run at Cranbourne, and Geall believes he is one to watch.

“At 20 months old he is the fastest dog we have ever had – that includes dogs like Up Hill Jill and Bo Frasier,” Geall said.

“Obviously he has big shoes to fill – he has to keep maturing and producing his best as he steps up in grade but he is an exciting pup.

“I am considering taking him to Wentworth Park in January for the National Derby – but he would have to show me enough at his next few starts to prove he is up to it.”

Other names to watch from the Fernando Bale x Where’s Demonica litter are Fernando Drums, a winner of four from four, and Emerald Rainbow which has two wins and two placings from four starts beside his name.