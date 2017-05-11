Sandown Park recap: Bewildering wins 2017 Speed Star

BEWILDERING has been crowned the 2017 Group 3 Bill Collins Speed Star (515m) champion after recording a scintillating run on Thursday night at Sandown Park.

The series was open to the fastest eight greyhounds to have raced or publically trialled at Sandown Park between February 2 and May 7 this year, competing in four two dog match races. The winner of each match race collected $10,000 – with the fastest winner pocketing an additional $15,000 and the Speed Star title.

Bewildering, prepared by Seona Thompson, went up against Princess Pout in the second match race but was far too good in the charge to the line – clocking a blistering 29.12 over the sprint trip.

Second place went to Black Mumbo for Anthony Karabitsakos which defeated Flyrite in the third heat when sprinting clear in 25.25.

Third went to Aston Dee Bee in the fourth match. Also prepared by Seona Thompson, Aston Dee Bee overcame the outside alley to defeat the classy Eminent Reality in 29.32. Eminent Reality clocked 29.43 in being beaten which was enough to see him finish in fourth position.

The remaining match race was won by Nature’s Gent in 29.62 over Riveting.

Burn One Down bounces back

SUPERSTAR stayer Burn One Down returned with a bang on Thursday night at Sandown Park when recording a thrilling last to first win in the Group 3 Racecallers (595m).

The son of Buck Fever and Fancy Jaffa started as the favourite off box two up against a sensational field including the likes of Fanta Bale, Shima Song and Dundee Osprey.

When the lids flew open, Burn One Down settled right at the tail of the field, with Shima Song (box one) racing to the front of the pack. Even down the back straight, Burn One Down was still sitting back in sixth, but swiftly began weaving his way through the pack, hooking to the outside around the home turn.

Once he hit top gear, Burn One Down showed brilliant acceleration, assuming the lead in the run to the line to defeat Fanta Bale (box six) by just under one length in 34.30.

Shima Song got a bit tired but stuck on well for third.

Trained by Seona Thompson, Burn One Down was having his first start on Thursday since finishing down the track in the Group 1 Super Stayers in March. The 37-kilogram powerhouse has now won 24 of his 40 starts, with his prize money earnings in excess of $307,000.

Dundee Calypso wins Lizrene

DUNDEE Calypso stamped herself as one of the most improved greyhounds in training with a sensational victory in Thursday night’s Group 3 Lizrene (715m) at Sandown Park.

The Geoff Scott-Smith trained bitch was well into stride off box five, slipping into second spot behind Teddy Monelli (box one) in the early stages.

Down the back the fawn bitch began grinding back the margin, levelling up beside the frontrunner around the home turn and kicking on strongly to score over the fast finishing Trip To Eden (box two).

A daughter of Barcia Bale and Crown Poker, Dundee Calypso is now a winner of 11 of her 41 starts including her past four in a row – all of which have been over the ‘700’ at Sandown Park.

Obi Kenobi (box four) finished off strongly at big odds to grab third, with early leader Teddy Monelli tiring in the closing stages to cross the line in fourth position.