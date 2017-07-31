Stewards wrap: Galea suspended after positive swab to medication

SUNSHINE North trainer Angela Galea has been suspended by the Victorian Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board (RADB) after being found guilty of breaching the prohibited substances rule.

Galea was charged with a breach of GAR 83(2)(3) after her greyhound, Hide The Wallet, returned a positive urine sample to the prohibited substance atenolol when competing at Healesville on February 17, 2017.

Galea entered a plea of guilty. At the inquiry, Galea gave evidence that her father, Martin Galea, may have inadvertently administered the substance. Mr Galea feeds Ms Galea’s greyhounds and it was noted that the positive could have arisen due to Mr Galea not washing his hands after taking his medications, which contains atenolol.

The RADB agreed with this scenario and decided to impose a two-month suspension, effective immediately.

Minarelli suspended

Raymond Minarelli recently fronted a RADB inquiry charged with a breach of GAR 83(2)(3) after his greyhound Magenta Gold returned a positive urine sample to the prohibited substances caffeine, theophylline, paraxanthine and theobromine when competing at Cranbourne on December 21, 2016.

Cranbourne-based Minarelli entered a plea of not guilty to the charge, but was at a loss to explain how the greyhound could have become contaminated. He provided some scenarios to the board, however no evidence substantiated any of his claims.

Minarelli was found guilty as charged and was suspended for three months, to commence from August 3, 2017.

Hefty fine for Turley

DEAN Turley has been fined by the Queensland Racing and Integrity Commission (QRIC) after he was found guilty of presenting one of his greyhounds to race with a prohibited substance in its system.

Turley was slapped with a breach of GAR 83(2)(a) after his greyhound Wiggle Emma returned a positive urine sample to stanozolol in its system when competing at Albion Park on April 23, 2017.

Turley pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $3,500. Wiggle Emma was disqualified from the event in question with the placings amended accordingly.

Suspended sentence and fine for arsenic

Greyhound Racing SA (GRSA) recently finalised an inquiry into the prohibited substance arsenic being found in a urine sample taken from the greyhound Harshly Judged after it won at Mount Gambier on Sunday February 19, 2017.

The greyhound’s trainer Stephen Bartholomew was charged with a breach of GAR 83(2) to which he pleaded guilty. He was suspended for four months, wholly suspended pending no further rule breaches relating to prohibited substances, and was fined $1,500.

Rasmussen fined

Tony Rasmussen has been fined $200 by GRSA stewards after pleading guilty to misconduct under GAR 86(o).

The rule breach was in relation to an incident at Angle Park on Monday May 15, 2017, where it was alleged that Rasmussen made an inappropriate comment towards another trainer.

Additionally, Rasmussen also had a previous fine of $200 suspended for an offence under this rule which has now been activated.