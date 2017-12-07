Best bookmaker odds and free racing tips for Thursday December 7
A MASSIVE night of racing awaits around the country highlighted by the Group 1 Brisbane Cup at Albion Park.
To help you find some winners we have studied the form to bring you our best greyhound racing bets and top bookmaker odds.
Greyhound racing best bets – Thursday December 7, 2017
Maitland R2 No.1 O’Hara: Has won two of her past three outings including a terrific 25.22 win here last start. Drawn well in box one and gets every chance to roll straight to the front and pinch this out on the bunny.
Sandown Park R5 No.2 Oronsay: Can be a little hit and miss but she showed her true talent with a fast 29.47 run here two starts back. She drops in class on her most recent run and appears well drawn on the inside. There is a fair bit of speed in this race, but if she can step well and hold her spot early she will be hard to beat.
Albion Park R4 No.3 Joyce Rumble: Drops sharply in class up against a fifth grade field tonight after recently racing in the Group 1 Brisbane Cup and Melbourne Cup heats. Can be hit and miss at box rise but there isn’t a huge amount of speed in this race apart from the five which should give her every chance. Clearly the class runner and the one to beat.
Angle Park R6 No.1 Topology: Has been racing well over the middle distance and has won over the longer trip in WA so the distance shouldn’t bother him. Well drawn in box one to find the lead early and if he can do so he should prove too good for this lot.
