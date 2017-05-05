NSW Govt on recruiting drive for new greyhound commissioners



THE NSW government is recruiting commissioners to lead a new greyhound industry regulator after overturning a controversial racing banlast year.

Applications are open for a chief commissioner and two commissioners to head the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission, Racing Minister Paul Toole said.

Recruitment is also under way for independent and industry directors for a reconstituted Greyhound Racing NSW.

“These appointments will play key roles in implementing the reforms and repositioning the industry for a sustainable future,” Mr Toole said in a statement on Friday.

The chief commissioner will oversee the establishment of the commission, including transferring regulatory and welfare functions from the existing Greyhound Racing NSW.

“Separating regulatory and commercial functions will improve governance, transparency and accountability,” Mr Toole said.

The government will contribute $41 million over the next five years to help the industry pay for the reforms, with $11 million of that set aside for the integrity commission and $30 million to improve animal welfare.

Former NSW premier Mike Baird announced the ban in July last year after a special commission of inquiry found there was overwhelming evidence of systemic animal cruelty in the sport, including mass greyhound killings.

The ban was subsequently scrapped in October following an industry-led backlash.