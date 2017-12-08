Fast Times claims the Winter Cup – Brisbane Cup double

FAST Times (Barcia Bale x Clockwise Apr ’15) gave his trainer Tony Brett his fourth Brisbane Cup title when he registered a tenacious victory in Thursday’s Group 1 feature at Albion Park.

The black greyhound was only fairly away from box eight as the $2.70 favourite, but got plenty of room to muster pace and was able to slip around the field and take the lead through the first turn.

Once in front there was only one danger, Slick (Dyna Lachlan x Pearl Za Zinger Apr ’15), which loomed up to eye-ball the leader swinging for home, but entering the home straight Fast Times kicked again and was able to hold off his rival to win by three quarters of a length in a fast 29.77.

2017 Group 1 Sky Racing Brisbane Cup. Box 8 Fast Times. 29.77. Congrats to Owner Terry Hill and Trainer Tony Brett. pic.twitter.com/YAPaCj5Hbm — John Brasch (@Bunny_Brasch) December 7, 2017

Brett, who now becomes the most successful trainer in the history of the race, said he gave Fast Times a massive chance of capturing the $75,000 final.

“I knew he would strip fitter from his heat run heading into the final. As it turns out he didn’t have to find much though, he only ran home a length quicker than he did in his heat,” Brett told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“It just goes to show how hard it is to run them down when they are running quick out in front. I did get nervous approaching the home turn, but a real good dog will do what he did and kick back under pressure and hold its rivals out.”

Fast Times has now won 14 races with three seconds and one third from 24 starts, his earnings now sitting above $229,000 for Brett and his owner, Terry Hill. He is now a dual group 1 winner, having also won the Group 1 Winter Cup at Albion Park in July.

The victory also sees Fast Times join an exclusive club – with only four other greyhounds claiming the two group 1 sprint races in Queensland, the Winter Cup and the Brisbane Cup, since they were inaugurated in 1978 and 1972 respectively.

Acacia Park (Wild Port x Pitstock Park Mar ’81) won the Brisbane Cup in 1983 and the Winter Cup in 1984, Dancing Gamble (Riviera Tiger x Dancing Damsel Nov ’85) won the Winter Cup in 1987 and the Brisbane Cup in 1988, Flying Amy (Amerigo Man x Tenthill Flyer May ’92) won the double in 1995 and the mighty Glen Gallon (Flying Stanley x Incoherent Aug ’09) won the Brisbane Cup in 2011 and collected a set of Winter Cups in 2012 and 2013.

Fittingly, Fast Times is a descendant of Acacia Park through his sire Barcia Bale (Go Wild Teddy x Princess Bale Mar ’10).

Incredibly, Thursday’s win was his first time back in the winner’s circle since resuming from an injury-enforced break in October.

Tony Brett goes back to back in the @SkyRacingAU G1 Brisbane Cup. Fast times holds off the fast-finishing Slick. 👏 👏 👏 — Racing Queensland (@racing_qld) December 7, 2017

Brett said there are no immediate plans for Fast Times after Thursday’s win, with the Grandchester mentor simply happy to have Fast Times back to his brilliant best.

“I knew he was getting close – he had been trialling the house down but he was doing things wrong in his races and that was costing him.

“Even in the final he didn’t come out super, but the box helped him and he was able to show what he can do.

“The timing just worked out perfectly and it was great to see.”

2017 Group 1 Brisbane Cup – full results

1st: Fast Times (8) – Tony Brett – $2.70

2nd: Slick (6) – John McCarthy – $12.40

3rd: Alpha Aion (5) – Selena Zammit – $12.50

4th: Spring Time Girl (3) – Jean Hose – $4.10

5th: Adhara Steel (7) – Jeff Crawford – $72.20

6th: Cyn’s Magic (4) – William Elson – $6.90

7th: Off And On (1) – Tom Tzouvelis – $10.70

8th: Snug (2) – Darren Russell – $6.20

Scratched: Gelantipy Gold (9), Jury (10).

Margins: 0.75 x 5.5

Time: 29.77

1st section: 5.57 (8)

2nd section: 17.15 (8)

Run home: 12.62 (8)