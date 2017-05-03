Leo’s Gift wins 2017 Group 2 Warrnambool Cup final

LEO’S Gift caused a massive upset on Wednesday night when claiming the Group 2 Warrnambool Cup (450m) at 20/1.

The fawn dog came went into the race as a 25.35 heat winner, but was drawn awkwardly in box five against a sensational field including the likes of Striker Light (box two), Zinzan Brooke (box three), Lucky Chap (box four), Raw Ability (box six) and Matt Machine (box eight).

However, when the lids flew open for the final, Leo’s Gift was the first greyhound into stride and quickly took the lead ahead of kennel mate Flyrite (box one).

Around the turn, Leo’s Gift showed his usual trait of racing wide, with the big dangers looking to be Raw Ability and Striker Light which began closing in approaching the home turn.

Swinging into the straight, Leo’s Gift went very wide once again, with Striker Light railing through into second and charging at the leader. However, in the charge to the line Leo’s Gift kicked again, crossing the line three quarters of a length ahead of Striker Light in a fast 25.08.

Raw Ability ran third, with Flyrite finishing fourth.

Trained by leading conditioner Rob Britton, Leo’s Gift is a son of Spring Gun and Ruby Jet and has now won 16 of his 49 starts with an additional 18 minor placings.



