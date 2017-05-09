Stewards wrap: six month ban for long list of welfare issues

A VICTORIAN greyhound trainer has been disqualified and fined by the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board for several breaches of the Greyhound Racing Rules.

Devon Meadows-based trainer Bradley Hill fronted the RADB on May 4, with various offences relating to welfare under LRR 42.1, GAR 106(1)(a), GAR 106(1)(c) and GAR 106 (1)(d).

Some of the charges were in relation to a kennel inspection at Hill’s property on November 17, 2015.

At the inspection, GRV officers observed a black greyhound pup which was limping and not putting weight on its left front paw.

When asked about the injury, Hill told the officers that it was recent. The officers directed him to separate the pup from the three other greyhounds it was with and to get it assessed by a vet within 24 hours. Hill took the greyhound to Dr. Michael Bell the same day, who found a palpable fracture of P1 which had started to calcify.

A vet employed by GRV, Dr. Anthony James, estimated the injury to have been six weeks old at the time. Hill later conceded he had known about the injury for some time and that it was being treated prior to a pre-booked vet appointment made prior to the kennel inspection.

Hill was charged with a breach of GAR 106(1)(d) for failing to ensure the pup had been provided with veterinary attention when necessary.

GRV observed another black bitch which had an open wound on her ribcage area. Hill told officers he had been treating the wound with ‘purple spray’ – an antibacterial treatment. However, officers did not see any discolouration of the wound which would suggest the spray had been used.

Another black bitch, located in the outside kennels, known as Blackie, was also observed to have a large injury on her left flank which did not appear to be recent.

Hill was instructed to take the dog to the vet, with Dr. Michael Nicholas informing him that minor surgery would be required. However, Hill elected not to follow the advice and decided to treat it as an open wound.

GRV officials charged Hill with another breach of GAR 106(1)(d) relating to Blackie and her injury, which should have been treated in a timely manner.

In addition to the charges under GAR 106(1)(d), Hill was also slapped with three additional charges relating to animal welfare issues which were observed at kennel inspections on November 17, 2015 and May 2, 2016.

The first of those three charges was under LRR 42.1, which dictates that it is a serious offence to keep a greyhound in conditions which are dangerous or detrimental to their health and safety.

The particulars of the charge were that:

1. The rear external yard and emptying out yards lacked sufficient shade.

2. Greyhounds were not provided with appropriate bedding, with many having no bedding.

3. Drainage inside the kennel area was blocked and did not allow for urine or faeces to dissipate.

4. External yards housing greyhounds had protruding wires.

5. External rearing yards had gates which were not working.

6. Greyhound runs were not maintained meaning the dogs exercised on uneven ground.

7. The emptying out yards had approximately seven days of faeces accumulated.

8. No parasitic control for worms was on the property.

The second of the three charges was for a breach of GAR 106 (1)(a), which requires all greyhounds have access to sufficient food, drink and protective material. GRV officers observed that some greyhounds did not have clean water, with one greyhound not having any water.

The final charge was under GAR 106(1)(c), which requires greyhounds to be provided with kennels constructed of an adequate size which are kept in a clean and sanitary condition.

Five breaches of this rule were observed – with brood bitches and a pregnant bitch being housed in enclosures which were too small. The greyhounds were also being kept in kennels with non-compliant fencing, with the internal kennels being kept in an unhygienic condition.

Hill pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty as charged by the RADB.

On each of the two charges under GAR 106(1)(d) Hill was fined $1000. Under LRR 42.1 he was disqualified for a period of six months. Under GAR 106(1)(a) Hill was fined $500 and for GAR 106(1)(c) he was fined $200.

Parrelli fined

PAT Parrelli recently fronted a Greyhound Racing NSW stewards’ inquiry over an incident which happened at Wauchope on December 26, 2016.

The inquiry was launched to investigate whether Parrelli’s greyhound Devine Rite had incorrectly competed in the place of its kennel mate Devine Kiss.

Parrelli was charged with a breach of GAR 86(o) which relates to misconduct. Parrelli conceded he had erred in presenting the wrong greyhound for the event in question.

Parrelli was fined $200.

Additionally, GRNSW stewards also charged two identification officials – Bill Urquhart and Ben Little with a breach of GAR 86(o).

Urquhart was fined $300 whilst Little was fined $200. Both fines were suspended for 12 months pending no further breaches of the Rules of Racing in the performance of their duties.

Upon considering the penalties, stewards were mindful that the sole bookmaker only took in $4 of wagers on the greyhound.

Barnden disqualified

KENNETH Barnden has been banned by GRNSW stewards for an offence relating to the prohibited substances rule.

The charge was laid under GAR 83(2) after Barnden’s greyhound Ellie Mae returned a positive urine sample to both morphine and codeine when presented to compete at The Gardens on June 4, 2016.

Despite written and numerous attempts to contact Barnden by phone, he failed to enter a plea in relation to the charge.

Stewards found Barnden guilty as charge and disqualified him for 18 weeks and also disqualified Ellie May from the event in question.

Bagnail fined

KENNETH Bagnail has been fined by GRNSW stewards after pleading guilty to a breach of GAR 86A.

The charge related to the participant having possession of a lure which was not approved by the controlling body as it was a non-synthetic product.

Bagnail was fined $300.

Burnett suspended

TRAINER Ken Burnett has copped a lengthy suspension from GRNSW stewards after being found guilty of three charges under the prohibited substances rule, GAR 83(2).

The first charge related to the greyhound Targaryen which returned a positive urine sample to the substances paracetamol, caffeine, theophylline, paraxanthine and theobromine when competing at Wentworth Park on June 6, 2015.

Burnett pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $2000.

The second and third charges related to the finding of cobalt in samples taken from the greyhound Double Trigger at Wentworth Park on January 6 and February 24, 2016, respectively.

Burnett pleaded not guilty, his main argument for contention being whether stewards could rely on the certificate from the testing laboratory due to the time frame between the date of the certificate and when GRNSW notified Burnett of the positive swabs.

While stewards noted the participant should have been notified sooner, stewards deemed the notification of the participant did not affect the integrity of the swab or the validity of the findings.

Stewards found Burnett guilty as charged and issued a 20 week suspension for each charge, to be served concurrently.

Cobalt positive

A QUEENSLAND greyhound trainer has been disqualified and fined for a breach of the prohibited substances rule.

Daniel Miles was slapped with a breach of GAR 83(2)(a) after his greyhound Thrilla Stroke returned a positive urine sample to cobalt, above the allowed threshold, when competing at Townsville on February 7, 2017.

Miles pleaded guilty to the charge. Upon consideration, Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards determined to hand down a six-month disqualification and a $2500 fine.

Elson penalised

PROMINENT trainer Bill Elson has been slapped with a $1500 fine after being found guilty of a breach of GAR 8(2)(a). The charge was in relation to the greyhound Cosmo Bill which returned a positive urine sample to firocoxib, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, when competing at Albion Park on January 12, 2017.

Elson pleaded guilty to the charge.