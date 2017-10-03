Sportsbet offering best odds for expert pick tonight at Warragul

ONLINE bookmaker Sportsbet is running a special promotion at tonight’s Warragul greyhound meeting, guaranteeing punters the best odds for their ‘expert pick’ for each race.

Sportsbet’s expert pick can be found besides the odds for each race – with the inflated odds sure to add some extra bang to your betting buck.

The offer applies to bets placed online via their desktop website or mobile app as well as via telephone, however it is important to note that it only includes bets placed after 6pm AEST tonight.

The promotion applies to those punting for the win and is for fixed odds bets only.

The best price will be determined by comparing the standard and non-promotional fixed odds publicly available through a range of selected Australian corporate bookmakers and the fixed odds of all Australian TABs at the time of bet placement.

Sportsbet have a comprehensive preview of each race which is available on their app which includes form comments on each greyhound, top four selections and a speed map.

Twelve races will be run and won at Warragul greyhounds tonight, with the first scheduled to jump at 6.43pm.

Sportsbet’s expert tips – Warragul – October 3

Race 1: Radish (8) – looking to break through at start four after three placings. Boxed well and should be better for his run at the track last week.

Race 2: Zipping Mulga (3) – Won in a fast 24.99 at Sale on debut before a luckless run at his only other start. Take some beating.

Race 3: Raise The Bet (5) – Bounced back with a win last start and with a clean start can make it two in a row.

Race 4: Aston Harpo (6) – Drops in class and has the ability to offset the awkward draw.

Race 5: Hot Charmola (8) – Is better than his form reads and can get back on the winner’s list from a suitable draw.

Race 6: Zipping Hawk (8) – Beautifully bred greyhound with a massive engine – looks the winner from out wide.

Race 7: On Billy’s Wings (8) – Represents value and is nearing a win after being runner-up at his past three starts.

Race 8: Lucky Tetris (7) – Prolific winner from an in form kennel. Repeat of his PB will see him winning.

Race 9: Burn Like Fire (8) – Freakish talent which should be carving out some sensational sectionals.

Race 10: Sunset Senorita (3) – Consistent bitch which is due for another win.

Race 11: Pomp Fiction (1) – Should be a nice price and can run a cheeky race from the good draw.

Race 12: Kiwi Collision (2) – Honest greyhound which will be finishing strongly.