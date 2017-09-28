TopBetta offers two winners promotion for Dapto Megastar meeting

THE Group 1 Megastar (520m) at Dapto highlights a sensational Thursday night of racing around the country, featuring some of the best greyhounds competing in pursuit of the $75,000 winner’s prize.

The early favourite is Victorian visitor Aqua Cheetah (Cosmic Rumble x Dalta Bale Mar ’14), which has drawn favourably in box eight and will be looking for his second win at the highest level, having taken out last year’s Group 1 Adelaide Cup.

So, who will win? There is no doubt Aqua Cheetah is the class runner of the race, being a 10-time group finalist, however, if he starts favourite, as expected, we are going to take advantage of the TopBetta offer and look for a bit of value elsewhere.

In a race lacking an abundance of pace we reckon Where Art Thou (Where’s Pedro x Amnesia Mar ’14) could run a cheeky race at big odds.

Trained by Kayla Coleman, Where Art Thou is ideally drawn in box two and we think she is capable of holding her spot on the fence and featuring prominently at the finish.

There are some powerhouse greyhounds in this race, but this girl has raced over 700 throughout her career, so if she can find a nice spot early she will be finishing strongly and there won’t be any greyhounds going past her in the run to the line.

Also representing value is Zambora Cross (Barcia Bale x Benden Snap Jan ’15) which looks to be the leader if she can get away well off box seven. If she can find the front without having to do too much work in the early stages they’ll find it hard to reel her in as she can run around the 29.60 mark on the bunny.

The Group 1 Megastar is race six at Dapto and is set to jump at 8.58pm.

Tips: 8 – 2 – 7 – 1