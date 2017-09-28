TopBetta offers two winners promotion for Dapto Megastar meeting

Who will win the 2017 Megastar? PIC: Dapto Dogs Facebook.

THE Group 1 Megastar (520m) at Dapto highlights a sensational Thursday night of racing around the country, featuring some of the best greyhounds competing in pursuit of the $75,000 winner’s prize.

The early favourite is Victorian visitor Aqua Cheetah (Cosmic Rumble x Dalta Bale Mar ’14), which has drawn favourably in box eight and will be looking for his second win at the highest level, having taken out last year’s Group 1 Adelaide Cup.

However, if you don’t fancy taking the short odds about the Jason and Seona Thompson-trained greyhound, you may be interested in the exclusive two winners promotion available through TopBetta.

The promotion is simple – all you have to do is place a TopBetta Mid-tote win bet on any greyhound engaged at tonight’s Dapto meeting and if your chosen greyhound runs second to the favourite you will be paid out as a winner.

The favourite for each race will be determined by TopBetta’s fixed price SP and the bookie will pay out up to $50 profit to each customer per race – however it is important to note that only win bets placed with the Mid-tote are eligible through this promotion. For full terms and conditions be sure to check out the promotions page of the TopBetta website.

Topbetta welcome package

So, who will win? There is no doubt Aqua Cheetah is the class runner of the race, being a 10-time group finalist, however, if he starts favourite, as expected, we are going to take advantage of the TopBetta offer and look for a bit of value elsewhere.

In a race lacking an abundance of pace we reckon Where Art Thou (Where’s Pedro x Amnesia Mar ’14) could run a cheeky race at big odds.

Trained by Kayla Coleman, Where Art Thou is ideally drawn in box two and we think she is capable of holding her spot on the fence and featuring prominently at the finish.

There are some powerhouse greyhounds in this race, but this girl has raced over 700 throughout her career, so if she can find a nice spot early she will be finishing strongly and there won’t be any greyhounds going past her in the run to the line.

Also representing value is Zambora Cross (Barcia Bale x Benden Snap Jan ’15) which looks to be the leader if she can get away well off box seven. If she can find the front without having to do too much work in the early stages they’ll find it hard to reel her in as she can run around the 29.60 mark on the bunny.

The Group 1 Megastar is race six at Dapto and is set to jump at 8.58pm.

Additionally, if you want extra bang for your buck be sure to check out the free bet offers exclusive to readers of Australian Racing Greyhound prior to placing a bet on tonight’s big race.

Tips: 8 – 2 – 7 – 1

dapto - Race 6

dapto megastar fnl

8:58pm
  • Track Conditions: FINE
  • Temperature: 16.5
  • Humidity: 77%
  • Wind Speed: 22.0
  • Wind Direction: SSE

dapto megastar fnl

520m
520m
Thursday 8:58pm
Free bet at Bet365
Free bet at Crownbet
Free bet at Ladbrokes
Free bet at Luxbet
Free bet at Sportsbet
Free bet at UniBet
Free bet at William Hill
Free bet amount -->
$200
$600
$500
$150
$501
$100
$502
Best odds
bet
bet
bet
bet
bet
bet
bet
Box 1
Asa Barboza
12 Free bet at Bet365
2.5 Free bet at Crownbet
Free bet at Bet365 12bet
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Crownbet 11bet
Free bet at Crownbet 2.5bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes -bet
Free bet at Luxbet 9.5bet
Free bet at Luxbet 2.5bet
Free bet at Sportsbet 10bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at UniBet 11bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at William Hill 10bet
Free bet at William Hill 2.5bet
Box 2
Where Art Thou
6 Free bet at Bet365
1.9 Free bet at Luxbet
Free bet at Bet365 6bet
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Crownbet 5.5bet
Free bet at Crownbet 1.8bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes -bet
Free bet at Luxbet 6bet
Free bet at Luxbet 1.9bet
Free bet at Sportsbet 6bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at UniBet 5bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at William Hill 5.5bet
Free bet at William Hill 1.7bet
Box 3
Another Gangsta
61 Free bet at Bet365
7.5 Free bet at William Hill
Free bet at Bet365 61bet
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Crownbet 41bet
Free bet at Crownbet 5bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes -bet
Free bet at Luxbet 41bet
Free bet at Luxbet 6.6bet
Free bet at Sportsbet 61bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at UniBet 51bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at William Hill 41bet
Free bet at William Hill 7.5bet
Box 4
Rohan Hill
6.5 Free bet at Bet365
2 Free bet at Luxbet
Free bet at Bet365 6.5bet
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Crownbet 6bet
Free bet at Crownbet 1.9bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes -bet
Free bet at Luxbet 6.5bet
Free bet at Luxbet 2bet
Free bet at Sportsbet 6bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at UniBet 5.5bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at William Hill 6.5bet
Free bet at William Hill 2bet
Box 5
Riley Tokaam
6.5 Free bet at Bet365
1.8 Free bet at Crownbet
Free bet at Bet365 6.5bet
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Crownbet 5.5bet
Free bet at Crownbet 1.8bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes -bet
Free bet at Luxbet 5.5bet
Free bet at Luxbet 1.8bet
Free bet at Sportsbet 5.5bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at UniBet 6bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at William Hill 5.5bet
Free bet at William Hill 1.7bet
Box 6
Barking Bad
16 Free bet at Bet365
3 Free bet at Luxbet
Free bet at Bet365 16bet
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Crownbet 12bet
Free bet at Crownbet 2.6bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes -bet
Free bet at Luxbet 13bet
Free bet at Luxbet 3bet
Free bet at Sportsbet 12bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at UniBet 12bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at William Hill 12bet
Free bet at William Hill 2.9bet
Box 7
Zambora Cross
11 Free bet at Luxbet
2.7 Free bet at Luxbet
Free bet at Bet365 10bet
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Crownbet 10bet
Free bet at Crownbet 2.4bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes -bet
Free bet at Luxbet 11bet
Free bet at Luxbet 2.7bet
Free bet at Sportsbet 9.5bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at UniBet 10bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at William Hill 10bet
Free bet at William Hill 2.5bet
Box 8
Aqua Cheetah
2.8 Free bet at Sportsbet
1.3 Free bet at Crownbet
Free bet at Bet365 2.2bet
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Crownbet 2.7bet
Free bet at Crownbet 1.3bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes -bet
Free bet at Luxbet 2.6bet
Free bet at Luxbet 1.3bet
Free bet at Sportsbet 2.8bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at UniBet 2.8bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at William Hill 2.8bet
Free bet at William Hill 1.3bet
Box 9
Bombshell Bandit
0 Free bet at Bet365
0 Free bet at Bet365
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Crownbet -bet
Free bet at Crownbet -bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes -bet
Free bet at Luxbet -bet
Free bet at Luxbet -bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at William Hill -bet
Free bet at William Hill -bet
Box 10
10  Up Hill Jill
0 Free bet at Bet365
0 Free bet at Bet365
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Bet365 -bet
Free bet at Crownbet -bet
Free bet at Crownbet -bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes
-
bet
Free bet at Ladbrokes -bet
Free bet at Luxbet -bet
Free bet at Luxbet -bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at Sportsbet -bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at UniBet -bet
Free bet at William Hill -bet
Free bet at William Hill -bet

Got Feedback? Join the Discussion. Click Here to Join the Discussion